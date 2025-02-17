7 Common Migraine Symptoms To Recognise
Here are seven common symptoms of migraines that you should be aware of to take preventive measures and reduce the impact of migraines.
Migraines are more than just severe headaches, they are a complex neurological condition that affects millions of people worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), migraines are among the top disabling health conditions, impacting daily life and productivity. Unlike regular headaches, migraines often come with a range of symptoms that can be mistaken for other conditions. Recognising these early warning signs is crucial for effective management and timely treatment. Here are seven common symptoms of migraines that you should be aware of to take preventive measures and reduce their impact.
Understanding migraine symptoms
Migraines can manifest with various symptoms, which may occur in phases: prodrome, aura, attack, and postdrome. While not everyone experiences every phase, identifying common symptoms of migraines can help in early diagnosis and treatment. Below are seven key migraine symptoms to watch out for.
1. Throbbing or pulsating headache
One of the most distinctive symptoms of migraine is a severe, throbbing headache, typically on one side of the head. The pain can intensify with physical activity and last anywhere from four hours to three days if untreated. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) states that migraines often involve pulsating pain due to changes in blood flow and nerve activity in the brain.
2. Sensitivity to light and sound
Many migraine sufferers experience heightened sensitivity to light (photophobia) and sound (phonophobia). Bright lights, loud noises, or even strong smells can worsen migraine pain. The American Migraine Foundation suggests that staying in a dark, quiet room can help manage this migraine symptom during a migraine attack.
3. Nausea and vomiting
Gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea and vomiting are common during a migraine attack. These common migraine symptoms can make it difficult to eat or drink, leading to dehydration, which may further trigger migraines. Studies published in the Journal of Headache and Pain highlight that nausea occurs in more than 70% of migraine cases.
4. Visual disturbances (Aura)
Some people experience auras before or during a migraine. These visual disturbances include flashing lights, zigzag patterns, blind spots, or blurred vision. The Mayo Clinic explains that migraines with aura occur due to temporary changes in brain activity, affecting vision, speech, and coordination.
5. Tingling or numbness
A lesser known common migraine symptom is tingling or numbness, usually in the face, arms, or legs. This sensation is linked to nerve irritation and can be an early warning sign of an impending migraine. Research published in Neurology suggests that these sensory changes are more frequent in individuals who experience migraines with aura.
6. Fatigue and difficulty concentrating
Even before the headache begins, some individuals experience extreme fatigue, brain fog, and difficulty concentrating, known as the “migraine hangover” or postdrome phase. This can last for hours or even a day after the migraine attack subsides, making it hard to resume normal activities.
7. Mood changes and irritability
Migraines can also affect emotional well-being. Many people report mood swings, irritability, or even depression before a migraine attack. The Harvard Medical School suggests that these emotional changes may be due to fluctuations in serotonin levels, a neurotransmitter that plays a key role in mood regulation.
Recognising these common migraine symptoms can help individuals take proactive steps in managing their condition. Whether through medication, lifestyle changes, or avoiding specific triggers, early intervention can significantly reduce the frequency and severity of migraines. If you frequently experience these symptoms, consulting a healthcare professional is essential for proper diagnosis and treatment. Understanding migraines and their symptoms is the first step toward better management and improved quality of life.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
