Feel Tired The Whole Day? Here's What You Can Do
Fatigue is a common problem these days, mainly because of the modern human lifestyle which includes irregular sleeping patterns, unhealthy eating habits, overworking, excessive consumption of alcohol and drugs, lack of physical activity and exercise
Fatigue spoils your mood and damages your productivity
Do you feel tired and exhausted all the time? Don’t feel the inspiration to do anything? Well, we totally understand your pain. It has happened to all of us at some point or the other. Fatigue is a common problem these days, mainly because of the modern human lifestyle which includes irregular sleeping patterns, unhealthy eating habits, overworking, excessive consumption of alcohol and drugs, lack of physical activity and exercise (sitting for long hours). Despite these general lifestyle causes, there are other reasons responsible for fatigue too, like many a medical problems and complications like amenia, anxiety, depression, diabetes, heart disease, thyroid, obesity and the likes.
It is important to note that fatigue is more of a symptom than a disease, implying that excessive and unwanted exhaustion could be a notification that there’s something wrong with your body that needs medical attention.
Here's What You Can Do
Well, after all it’s no rocket science, but yes-medical science. So follow a healthy lifestyle and keep getting regular medical check-ups and you’re good to go.
Here are some simple tips you can follow to knock off fatigue:
1) Stay Active
It may sound counter-productive, but it is one of the best things you can do to fight fatigue. Indulge in physical exercise on a daily basis.
Consider doing simple physical activities such as walking, running, cycling, or yoga so as to stay active.
It’ll keep you refreshed and more energised.
2) Eat Healthy
Well, when it comes to staying away from medical problems, it’s all about the basics. To keep away from junk-food and eat a healthy, balanced diet rich in nutrients is what your body needs most of all. A good diet gives you energy, definitely helping you delete the word fatigue from your dictionary.
3) Sleep Regularly and Sleep Enough
Sleep is something that reconstructs your body after all the work of the day. So, always try to get a good 8-9 hours of sound, undisturbed sleep to kick away fatigue. Also, consider taking a catnap or two during the day, if you feel like taking a break.
4) Get Rid of Stress
Stay away from stress and tension, and try performing relaxing activities such as walking, meditating, reading etc. to relieve yourself of any kind of stress, and therefore stay fatigue-free.
5) Get Your Thyroid And Vitamins Tested
Thyroid and Lack of Vitamins are a major cause of unbearable fatigue. So, it's good to get your thyroid and vitamins tested to see whether there's an issue on that part.
