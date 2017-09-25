Do You Wake Up Feeling Tired And Sluggish? Do These 5 Stretches Every Morning
Stretching in the morning gives you reduction in back and neck pain, improved flexibility, better posture, enhanced blood flow, and energy boost. Here are 5 great stretches you must perform every morning to kick off tiredness and stiffness, and get up fresh and active.
Do you wake up feeling tired and sluggish? These morning stretches will help you out.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Morning stretches improve blood flow, boost energy, enhance mood.
- Perform calf, triceps, and shoulder stretches to kick off stiffness.
- Perform Runner's stretch and standing side stretch every morning.
1. Shoulder Stretch
Standing shoulder-width apart, bring your right arm up to the level of your shoulder, and move it along the front of your upper body. With the help of your left arm, pull the right arm to the chest as close as possible. Hold this position for about 30 seconds. Repeat the same with the other arm. This stretch helps improve flexibility and mobility in the shoulder area.
2. Calf Stretch
With legs stretched out shoulder-width apart, put your hands on a wall or chair. With heels grounded and knees straight, lean on to the chair or the wall. Perform 3 to 5 sets of 30 seconds each.
The calf stretch relieves you of hip, shin, foot, and knee pain.
3. Triceps Stretch
Keeping your feet as wide as your shoulders, raise your right arm up above your head. Bend your elbow in such way that your right hand is reaching for your left shoulder behind the back of your body. Use your left hand to bring back on to your right elbow. Hold for about 30 seconds, and then switch arms. Perform 3 to 5 repetition. This helps in maintaining flexibility and mobility in your triceps.
4. Runner's Stretch
Sit down, with one foot tucked in and the other fully stretched out facing straight forward. Extend your arms and try to reach as far as the fingers of the feet. The runner's stretch helps fight off hip and knee pain.
5. Standing Side Stretch
Stand straight and raise one hand over your head with the help of the other and gently lean on to both sides, one by one while pulling on your hand slightly so as to stretch the muscles between the ribs. Perform 3 to 5 sets of 30 seconds each. The stretch strengthens the the core, lower back, and the spine. It also aids in stimulating the digestive tract for those suffering from gas issues.