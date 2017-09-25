ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Do You Wake Up Feeling Tired And Sluggish? Do These 5 Stretches Every Morning

Do You Wake Up Feeling Tired And Sluggish? Do These 5 Stretches Every Morning

Stretching in the morning gives you reduction in back and neck pain, improved flexibility, better posture, enhanced blood flow, and energy boost. Here are 5 great stretches you must perform every morning to kick off tiredness and stiffness, and get up fresh and active.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 25, 2017 01:53 IST
2-Min Read
Do You Wake Up Feeling Tired And Sluggish? Do These 5 Stretches Every Morning

Do you wake up feeling tired and sluggish? These morning stretches will help you out.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Morning stretches improve blood flow, boost energy, enhance mood.
  2. Perform calf, triceps, and shoulder stretches to kick off stiffness.
  3. Perform Runner's stretch and standing side stretch every morning.
Do you get up in the morning feeling tired and sluggish, with your body declaring outright that it just can't move. Don't worry, you're not alone, in-fact this is the morning scenario for a whole lot of people, simply because they don't stretch after getting up. Yes, it's as simple as that. Stretching in the morning offers miraculously great health benefits as such reduction in back and neck pain, improved flexibility, better posture, enhanced blood flow, and energy boost. Morning stretches could save your mornings, subsequently your day, and ultimately your life. Here are 5 great stretches you must perform every morning to kick off tiredness and stiffness, and get up fresh and active.
 
exercise

These 5 morning stretches will give a productive boost to your day.
Photo Credit: iStock

1. Shoulder Stretch
Standing shoulder-width apart, bring your right arm up to the level of your shoulder, and move it along the front of your upper body. With the help of your left arm, pull the right arm to the chest as close as possible. Hold this position for about 30 seconds. Repeat the same with the other arm. This stretch helps improve flexibility and mobility in the shoulder area.

2. Calf Stretch

With legs stretched out shoulder-width apart, put your hands on a wall or chair. With heels grounded and knees straight, lean on to the chair or the wall. Perform 3 to 5 sets of 30 seconds each.

The calf stretch relieves you of hip, shin, foot, and knee pain.

3. Triceps Stretch

Keeping your feet as wide as your shoulders, raise your right arm up above your head. Bend your elbow in such way that your right hand is reaching for your left shoulder behind the back of your body. Use your left hand to bring back on to your right elbow. Hold for about 30 seconds, and then switch arms. Perform 3 to 5 repetition. This helps in maintaining flexibility and mobility in your triceps.

4. Runner's Stretch

Sit down, with one foot tucked in and the other fully stretched out facing straight forward. Extend your arms and try to reach as far as the fingers of the feet. The runner's stretch helps fight off hip and knee pain.

5. Standing Side Stretch

Stand straight and raise one hand over your head with the help of the other and gently lean on to both sides, one by one while pulling on your hand slightly so as to stretch the muscles between the ribs. Perform 3 to 5 sets of 30 seconds each. The stretch strengthens the the core, lower back, and the spine. It also aids in stimulating the digestive tract for those suffering from gas issues.

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------