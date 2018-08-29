Always Express Gratitude And Say Thank You - Here's Why!
According to a study, writing 'thank you' notes of gratitude can help in improving emotional well-being of not just the writer, but also of the receiver.
Did you know? Writing a 'thank you' note can help in boosting your emotional well-being. According to a study conducted by researchers including one of an Indian origin, writing 'thank you' notes of gratitude can help in improving emotional well-being of not just the writer, but also of the receiver. The study found out that feeling anxiety about what to say of feeling afraid of their gesture being misinterpreted is something that has made many people shy away from expressing their gratitude towards things that they genuinely feel for.
All it takes is a couple of minutes to write a small note of thank you. Feeling grateful for everything that god has blessed you with, can actually make you feel light and a little relieved of all the stress that you have in life. People tend to spend a lot of time in complaining and whining about the things they don't have. Penning down a note of gratitude for something that they do have - is done very rarely.
It might make you feel a little awkward, but it is definitely going to be helpful, IANS quotes researchers of the study - which was published in journal Psychological Science.
As part of the study, three experiments were conducted. Participants were asked to write a thank you note to someone who has done a good deed for them, and then anticipate the reaction of the recipient.
For every experiment, writers of the thank you note overestimated the receiver's reaction to be awkward about the gesture, and underestimated how positive and surprised they would feel.
Researchers found that this awkwardness and estimation of how a recipient would feel - matter the most when people decide if they have to express gratitude or not.
So, the next time you feel low or feel as if god had deprived you of many things, try writing a thank you note. It could be for your parents, friends, partner, children, colleagues, or anyone. It might help you in changing your mood from sad to probably a little positive, and will also help your emotional well-being in the long run.
