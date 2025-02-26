Here's Why You Should Express Gratitude Before Bed, Expert Explains
Right before bed, when you spend a few minutes expressing your gratitude and sending love to the world it improves your mental peace and overall well-being.
Expressing gratitude before bed helps improve sleep quality
Having a strong morning routine is important but it's not the only way to set yourself up for success. One essential but occasionally overlooked component of the equation is how you spend your evenings. The nights are the perfect opportunity to establish a calming nightly routine. Right before bed, when you spend a few minutes expressing your gratitude and sending love to the world it improves your mental peace and overall well-being. In his latest Instagram post, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho shared his two cents on the matter. He wrote, "Try this powerful exercise before bed today. Be deeply grateful for the small and big in your life. Truly, deeply, let it warm your heart as you think of it or them. Sleep deeply."
In her previous Instagram post, Luke Coutino shared his tip for the best morning routine. He said the key to starting your day right is waking up and feeling grateful for what you have. It is a simple yet powerful way to set the tone for a positive and productive day.
Luke wrote, "Some people wake up thinking immediately of what lack and problems they have in their life. Some wake up thinking of all that they have in their life and offer gratitude amidst lack and problems."
He added, "Some wake up and throw themselves immediately into emails and social media, losing the chance to connect, reflect, visualise and offer gratitude."
Luke Coutino said that simple morning habits can shape the rest of your day. It is empowering to remind yourself that each new day brings fresh opportunities and possibilities.
