ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Children »  ADHD In Children: 10 Common Symptoms

ADHD In Children: 10 Common Symptoms

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a complex mental disorder which affects your child's performance at school and in their personal relationships.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Apr 30, 2018 01:11 IST
3-Min Read
ADHD In Children: 10 Common Symptoms

The symptoms of ADHD are customary to the child's experiences

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. The symptoms of ADHD are customary to the childs experiences
  2. ADHD affected kids are prone to fidgeting
  3. Kids with ADHD find a lot of things interesting and fun to do

It is normal for your child to forget his homework or act without thinking or fidget around the dinner table once in a while. But beyond a certain point, it stops being normal. After that, it rather becomes a cause of concern. Such impulsive, hyperactive and inattentive behaviors are signs of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). ADHD is a complex mental disorder which affects your child's performance at school and in their personal relationships. The symptoms of ADHD are customary to the child's experiences so there is a good chance that they may vary in all kids.

Also read: How to deal with a child suffering from ADHD?

Here are 10 most common symptoms of ADHD in children. Take a look.

1. Self-focused behavior

A common sign of this condition is an inability to focus too other people's needs. ADHD affect children end up being ignorant to what others feel and are restricted to them. This can result in interruptive behaviors; interrupting people while talking and bringing up a personal topic of interest. These kids also have a tough time waiting for their turn to play or to do some fun activities.

 
adhdADHD symptoms: The symptoms of ADHD are customary to the child’s experiences

Also read: Tips To Manage Anger And Aggression In Children

2. Emotional turmoil

ADHD affected kids may have a tough time keeping their emotions in check. There can be episodes of anger outbursts at odd times. Young kids may also show temper tantrums.

3. Fidgeting

Kids with ADHD find it difficult to sit still. They have a tendency to run around, jump here and there. If you try to make them sit in one place, they may start fidgeting and squirming in their chair.

4. Being loud while playing

ADHD affected kids are prone to fidgeting, which makes it difficult for them to play peacefully or play quietly. They end up screaming, yelling and fail to engage in activities in a calm manner.

 
adhdADHD symptoms: ADHD prone kids are prone to fidgeting
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Not finishing tasks

Kids with ADHD find a lot of things interesting and fun to do. This is why they do not have the habit of completing their tasks. From school projects to household chores, before completing one task, these may find something else and would run to anything which catches their interest.

Also read: 7 Early Signs And Symptoms Of Autism In Children

6. Lack of focus

A kid with ADHD is likely to have lack of focus. Even if you sit with them and talk directly, they may not be able to repeat back the things which you just told them.

7. Avoiding tasks which need mental effort

Lack of interest in tasks which need mental effort usually comes from lack of focus. Children with ADHD are more likely to avoid tasks which need any form of mental effort, like paying attention in class or completing home work.

 
adhdADHD symptoms: Kids with ADHD have a tendency to forget things every now and then
Photo Credit: iStock

8. Mistakes

ADHD affected kids have a hard time following instructions and executing plans accordingly. This can lead to careless mistakes but it does not indicate lack of intelligence of laziness on the child's part.

RELATED STORIES

A New Weapon Against Epilepsy

A recent study has offered new hope for parents who have a child with a rare but serious form of epilepsy, epileptic encephalopathy(EE).

Can Anesthesia Affect A Child's IQ?

Several studies show little evidence that a single anesthetic is associated with significant harm.


Also read: Here's How Parental Conflicts Can Affect Children

9. Daydreaming

These kids are usually not so loud. They prefer staying in their own place and are less involved with other kids. They stare in empty spaces and daydream most of the time.

10. Forgetfulness

Kids with ADHD have a tendency to forget things every now and then. They forget doing the daily household chores and their homework as well. They also have a tendency to lose pencils and toys very often.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 



................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Do You Have Acidity? Know The Best Ways To Get Rid Of It Once For All
Do You Have Acidity? Know The Best Ways To Get Rid Of It Once For All

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Here's How You Can Lose Post-Pregnancy Weight

Baking Soda May Help Combat Rheumatoid Arthritis

A New Weapon Against Epilepsy

This One Tip May Bring About Serious Health Reforms

5 Natural Ways To Fight Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------