Have You Heard About The Amazing MIND Diet?
Here's all you need to know about the MIND diet
HIGHLIGHTS
- MIND diet promotes good mental health and lowers Alzheimer's risk
- It lowers risk of Alzheimers and cognitive impairment by 53%
- You must avoid red meat when on a MIND diet
You need to eat healthy not just for your body but for your brain too!
With all sorts of diets like Ketogenic diet, Atkins diet, raw food diet and so many other diet plans, we learn how to keep our body healthy but, what we forget is that our mind needs to keep healthy too. But is there a diet which could promote a healthier mind free from risk of diseases like Alzheimer's and Dementia?
Yes! The MIND diet is one which can promote good mental health for a person and also lowers the risk of developing Alzheimer's. This one is a combination of the Mediterranean diet and DASH diet which are known for a wide range of health benefits.
MIND stands for Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay and was developed by Martha Clare Morris while she worked on a study on Aging. She aimed at creating a diet plan which offered mind foods to keep a person mentally healthy.
This diet plan is known to lower risk of Alzheimer's and cognitive impairment by 53%. This diet is the first of its kind to ensure better health generally and brain health more specifically. The fact that this diet lays stress on foods rich in antioxidants and which reduce inflammation is why researchers support its link to brain health.
So here's your key to better brain health, the MIND diet.
Foods you must eat
1. Green leafy vegetables like spinach and kale are recommended. One serving every day is important with each serving consisting of 2 cups of raw leafy greens or one cup of cooked leafy greens. You can also have vegetables like sweet potatoes and broccoli. Two cups of raw vegetables or one cup of cooked vegetables would do.
2. Berries are known for improving long term and short term cognition. Blueberries are highly recommended. You must have either one cup of fresh fruit or half a cup of dry fruit. This should be taken at least twice a week.
3. Fruits are also important in this diet. One cup of fresh apple or half a cup of dried apples would do. You must have it at least once a day.
4. Beans are also an important element of this diet. Other than the high protein and fibre content, beans are rich in Vitamin B which is an important element of brain health. They are low in fat and can be incorporated in a number of dishes. You can have half a cup of beans four times a week.
5. Omega 3 fatty acids in seafood are linked with lowered risk of Alzheimer's.
6. Olive oil has over 230 antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties which help in eliminating dangerous proteins from the brain. Use it to cook most of your food. One tablespoon of olive oil for cooking food at low or medium flame is recommended.
7. Red wine is known for improving heart health but, with or without alcohol, this one can do wonders in improving your brain health as well. Polyphenols in wine are known for improving degenerative diseases.
If you are on a MIND diet, here's a list of foods you need to avoid:
1. Fried food
2. Cheese
3. Red meat
4. Pastries and sweets
5. Butter and margarine
Keep a tab of these rules when on a MIND diet:
1. Three servings of whole grains are important every day
2. Salad is a must
3. One new vegetable must be taken every day
4. One glass of wine is important
5. Snack each day on nuts
6. Beans should be taken every alternative day
7. Poultry and berries should be taken twice a week
8. Fish should be taken once a week
9. You may have unhealthy food once a week but butter can be taken, less than one tablespoon in a day.