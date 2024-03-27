MIND Diet: Incorporate These Foods Into Your Diet For Better Brain Function
Below we share a list of foods you should consume for better brain function.
MIND diet: Fish is a prime source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for brain health
The MIND diet, which stands for "Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay," is a hybrid of the Mediterranean and DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diets. It focuses on promoting brain health and reducing the risk of Alzheimer's disease and age-related cognitive decline. Read on as we share a list of foods you should consume for better brain function.
10 Foods recommended by the MIND diet and how they can boost brain function:
1. Leafy green vegetables
Leafy greens are rich in antioxidants such as vitamin K, lutein, folate, and beta carotene, which help protect brain cells from damage and reduce inflammation. They are best consumed raw or lightly cooked to preserve their nutrient content.
2. Berries
Berries are packed with antioxidants, particularly flavonoids, which have been shown to improve communication between brain cells, delay age-related cognitive decline, and reduce inflammation. Eating them fresh or frozen is ideal to retain their nutrients.
3. Nuts
Nuts are high in healthy fats, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, such as vitamin E, which protects cells from oxidative stress, and omega-3 fatty acids, which support brain health and improve cognitive function. Eating a handful of nuts as a snack or adding them to salads and oatmeal is a great way to incorporate them into your diet.
4. Olive oil
Olive oil is a staple of the Mediterranean diet, olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, including oleocanthal, which has anti-inflammatory properties and may protect against Alzheimer's disease. Use it for cooking or drizzling over salads and vegetables.
5. Whole grains
Whole grains provide a steady supply of energy to the brain and are rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals, such as vitamin E, which supports brain health. Opt for whole grain varieties of bread, pasta, and cereals instead of refined grains.
6. Fish
Fish is a prime source of omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA, which are essential for brain health and have been associated with improved memory and cognitive function. Aim to include fatty fish in your diet at least twice a week.
7. Beans
Beans are high in fibre, protein, vitamins, and minerals, beans help stabilise blood sugar levels and promote brain health. They also contain antioxidants and phytochemicals that protect against oxidative stress and inflammation. Incorporate beans into soups, salads, and main dishes.
8. Poultry
Poultry is rich in protein and B vitamins, particularly B6 and B12, which are essential for brain health and function. Opt for lean cuts of poultry and avoid frying to keep the dish healthy.
9. Wine
Red wine, in moderation, contains resveratrol, a powerful antioxidant that may help protect brain cells and reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease. Limit consumption to one glass per day for women and up to two glasses per day for men.
10. Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate contains flavonoids, caffeine, and antioxidants, which can improve blood flow to the brain, enhance cognitive function, and protect brain cells from damage. Choose dark chocolate with a high cocoa content (at least 70%) and consume it in moderation to reap its benefits.
Along with a nutritious diet, regular exercise, adequate sleep, stress management, and social engagement are essential components of maintaining brain health and overall well-being.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
