All The Reasons Why Your Body Needs Magnesium; Know Five Food Sources To Boost Your Daily Intake
Magnesium is essential for your in many ways. This trace mineral is found in several foods. Let's look at some these.
Magnesium helps improve heart health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Pumpkin seeds are a good source of magnesium
- Adding banana to diet can improve magnesium levels
- Magnesium can also help reduce anxiety symptoms
Magnesium is a trace mineral which is required by the human body to perform several vital functions. It supports your muscles, gut, brain and bone health. Magnesium also supports the functioning of the immune system. There are several foods that are loaded with magnesium which you can add to your diet. In this article let's understand the important functions magnesium performs and what are the major food sources of this mineral.
Magnesium health benefits
For aiding bone health:
Magnesium can help regulate calcium and vitamin D levels which are important for remineralisation of the bones.
Improves PMS symptoms:
Magnesium plays a role in reducing PMS symptoms, especially when taken with Vitamin B6. Magnesium is known to help the prostaglandin effect which helps reduce bloating, mood swings and reduces breast tenderness in the body.
Also read: Magnesium Deficiency Signs And Symptoms: Fatigue, Cramps, Reduced Appetite And More
May reduce anxiety:
Magnesium is pivotal for its role in conditions like depression and anxiety. Low levels of magnesium can contribute to the severity of reaction of the body's response to stress. The HPA axis known as the Hypothalmic-Pituatary axis is involved in stress control reaction and is impacted in its optimal functioning by low magnesium in a person.
For restless legs syndrome:
The contribution of magnesium also goes a step further in aiding people with restless leg syndrome, a sleep related condition leading to restlessness in the legs especially while sleeping.
Boosts heart health:
Magnesium is also imperative for its role in maintaining the health of the muscles of the heart. It's deficiency in the body is linked with higher risk of heart conditions.
Also read: Magnesium Helps Maintain Optimum Vitamin D Levels: Study
Some magnesium rich-foods are-
1. Pumpkin Seeds: These can be used in salads, overnight smoothie bowls or as a quick mid snack. Having them raw is a lot better for the absorption of nutrients than when it is roasted
2. Green leafy vegetables: Green leafy vegetables are high on magnesium and can be consumed best as steamed vegetables or boiled vegetables
3. Bananas: Bananas can be especially consumed in smoothies, with overnight oats or as a part of the fruit plate as first thing in the morning
4. Brown rice: Brown rice is a popular choice these days. It can help you improve magnesium levels.
5. Curd: Curd is a good source of magnesium. It is also a good probiotic that can improve your gut health.
(Janvi Chitalia is an Integrative Gut Microbiome Health Coach and Functional Medicine Nutritionist)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.