Watch Out For These Signs And Symptoms Of Magnesium Deficiency

Low levels of magnesium can cause some unpleasant symptoms, Keep reading to know some of these.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Apr 8, 2025 09:56 IST
Magnesium assists in maintaining normal heart rhythms

Magnesium is a vital mineral that is involved in over 300 biochemical reactions, impacting various bodily functions. Magnesium assists in maintaining normal heart rhythms, controlling blood pressure and ensuring that muscles can relax and contract properly. It also supports bone health, aids in muscle function and helps maintain optimal energy levels. However, magnesium deficiency is quite common. Low levels of magnesium can cause some unpleasant symptoms, Keep reading to know some of these.

Signs and symptoms of magnesium deficiency



1. Muscle cramps and spasms:

Magnesium deficiency can lead to muscle twitches or cramps, particularly at night.



2. Fatigue and weakness

A deficiency of magnesium may lead to fatigue, weakness, and low energy levels. Completing even simple tasks may seem daunting.

3. Loss of appetite

Low magnesium levels can cause gastrointestinal disturbances and contribute to nausea, vomiting or a loss of appetite.

4. High blood pressure

Magnesium deficiency is a strong risk factor for hypertension. Low levels of magnesium in the body can raise your blood pressure and contribute to hypertension.

5. Mood changes

Studies suggest that magnesium supplementation can help improve symptoms of depression and mild anxiety.

6. Osteoporosis

Over time, untreated magnesium deficiency can affect your bones and decrease bone density. This can increase the risk of osteoporosis.

It's essential to maintain adequate magnesium levels through a balanced diet rich in green leafy vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains and legumes.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.

