Magnesium Deficiency Signs And Symptoms: Fatigue, Cramps, Reduced Appetite And More
Magnesium is required in optimum quantity to complete various functions in the human body. Read here to know how much magnesium you require in a day, foods sources and symptoms of magnesium deficiency.
Magnesium may help in controlling signs of depression
HIGHLIGHTS
- Magnesium promotes heart health by controlling blood pressure
- Magnesium deficiency may increase the risk of osteoporosis
- It can also help reduce type-2 diabetes risk
Magnesium is an important mineral that your body needs to perform various body functions. It can help improve mental health and assist in fighting signs of depression. Magnesium also helps in controlling type-2 diabetes. This mineral also boosts heart health in several ways. It controls blood pressure as well as other heart disease risk factors. Deficiency of magnesium is linked with several side effects. These symptoms are often mistaken with other conditions or ignored. Read here to know some alarming symptoms of magnesium deficiency and some food sources.
Magnesium deficiency signs and symptoms-
- Poor levels of magnesium affect your mental health and may increase the risk of depression and anxiety
- It may lead to a higher risk of osteoporosis. It is a condition in which your bones become brittle and are more likely to break
- Magnesium deficiency may also leave you fatigued and make your muscles weak
- According to studies, you may also experience headaches, nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite
- It also increases the risk of high blood pressure, type-2 diabetes and heart disease
The daily requirement of magnesium-
According to the National Institutes of Health, an adult male requires 400-420 mg of magnesium daily. While women require 310-320 mg and 350-360 during pregnancy on daily basis.
Food sources of magnesium-
Pumpkin seeds are well known source of magnesium. Other than these foods rich in magnesium include- dark chocolate, nuts (almonds and cashews), legumes, chia seeds, flax seeds, tofu, quinoa, whole grains, fatty fishes, banana, spinach, kale, beans and okra.
Eat a well-balanced diet to ensure optimum intake of magnesium and other essential nutrients. Do not take supplements unless prescribed by your doctor.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
