Magnesium Deficiency Signs And Symptoms: Fatigue, Cramps, Reduced Appetite And More

Magnesium Deficiency Signs And Symptoms: Fatigue, Cramps, Reduced Appetite And More

Magnesium is required in optimum quantity to complete various functions in the human body. Read here to know how much magnesium you require in a day, foods sources and symptoms of magnesium deficiency.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Dec 30, 2020 10:12 IST
2-Min Read
Magnesium Deficiency Signs And Symptoms: Fatigue, Cramps, Reduced Appetite And More

Magnesium may help in controlling signs of depression

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Magnesium promotes heart health by controlling blood pressure
  2. Magnesium deficiency may increase the risk of osteoporosis
  3. It can also help reduce type-2 diabetes risk

Magnesium is an important mineral that your body needs to perform various body functions. It can help improve mental health and assist in fighting signs of depression. Magnesium also helps in controlling type-2 diabetes. This mineral also boosts heart health in several ways. It controls blood pressure as well as other heart disease risk factors. Deficiency of magnesium is linked with several side effects. These symptoms are often mistaken with other conditions or ignored. Read here to know some alarming symptoms of magnesium deficiency and some food sources.

Magnesium deficiency signs and symptoms-


  • Poor levels of magnesium affect your mental health and may increase the risk of depression and anxiety
  • It may lead to a higher risk of osteoporosis. It is a condition in which your bones become brittle and are more likely to break
  • Magnesium deficiency may also leave you fatigued and make your muscles weak
  • According to studies, you may also experience headaches, nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite
  • It also increases the risk of high blood pressure, type-2 diabetes and heart disease
Magnesium deficiency increases the risk of heart disease
Photo Credit: iStock

The daily requirement of magnesium-

According to the National Institutes of Health, an adult male requires 400-420 mg of magnesium daily. While women require 310-320 mg and 350-360 during pregnancy on daily basis.

Also read: The Role Of Magnesium In Body

Food sources of magnesium-

Pumpkin seeds are well known source of magnesium. Other than these foods rich in magnesium include- dark chocolate, nuts (almonds and cashews), legumes, chia seeds, flax seeds, tofu, quinoa, whole grains, fatty fishes, banana, spinach, kale, beans and okra.

Also read: Magnesium Deficiency: 6 Signs That Your Body Is Not Getting Enough Magnesium


Eat a well-balanced diet to ensure optimum intake of magnesium and other essential nutrients. Do not take supplements unless prescribed by your doctor.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Food For Thought: Nutrition In Lung Cancer

 

