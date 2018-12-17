ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Magnesium Helps Maintain Optimum Vitamin D Levels: Study

Magnesium Helps Maintain Optimum Vitamin D Levels: Study

Findings of the study suggest that magnesium may play an important role in preventing conditions related to vitamin D levels.
  By: IANS  Updated: Dec 17, 2018 04:04 IST
2-Min Read
Magnesium Helps Maintain Optimum Vitamin D Levels: Study

Researchers have found that magnesium may optimise vitamin D status

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Magnesium can increase Vitamin D in people with deficient levels
  2. Magnesium can lower Vitamin D in people with high levels
  3. Magnesium deficiency shuts down vitamin D synthesis: Researcher

Researchers have found that magnesium may optimise vitamin D status, raising it in people with deficient levels and lowering it in people with high levels.

The findings, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, suggest that magnesium may play an important role in preventing conditions related to vitamin D levels.

People can increase magnesium intake through dietary changes. Foods with high levels of magnesium include dark leafy greens, beans, whole grains, dark chocolate, fatty fish such as salmon, nuts and avocados.


RELATED STORIES

This Is The Best Time To Exercise If You Want Good Sleep

Even among sleep researchers, it is a widely held belief that sleep quality can be improved by avoiding exercise in the evening. But, this might not be true according to this new study.

Men, Being Sexually Active At Old Age Can Be Good For Your Health: Here's How

A study found that amongst older men, satisfaction with their sex life and frequency of sexual intercourse is associated with greater enjoyment of life.

The researchers became interested in a role for magnesium because people synthesise vitamin D differently with levels of the vitamin in some individuals not rising even after being given high dosage supplements.

"Magnesium deficiency shuts down the vitamin D synthesis and metabolism pathway," said the study's lead author Qi Dai from Vanderbilt University Medical Center in the US.

The randomised study involved 250 people.

"A lot of people have received recommendations from their health care providers to take vitamin D supplements to increase their levels based upon their blood tests. In addition to vitamin D, however, magnesium deficiency is an under-recognised issue," said Martha Shrubsole from Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

"Up to 80 percent of people do not consume enough magnesium in a day to meet the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) based on those national estimates," she added. 



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

Does Your Child Have A Cleft Lip And/Or Palate? Here's What You Should Know
Himalaya Lip Care Launches 'Ek Nayi Muskaan'

 

Home Remedies

Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies
Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Magnesium Helps Maintain Optimum Vitamin D Levels: Study

Delhiites Likely To Get A Breather From Air Pollution

New Drug Offers Hope For Bone Marrow Cancer Patients

Lesbian, Gay Adolescents More Vulnerable To Depression: Lancet

Probiotics Might Help In Treating Bipolar Disorder; 10 Super Healthy Probiotic Foods

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES