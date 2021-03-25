ADHD In Adults: 7 Signs And Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore
ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder which is commonly affects children. In some cases it can affect adults too. Read here to know the symptoms of ADHD in adults.
Adult ADHD can make it difficult to concentrate and pay attention
HIGHLIGHTS
- ADHD stands for Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder
- It generally affects kids but adults may also have this condition
- Seek help from expert to manage symptoms of ADHD
Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a condition in which the child faces difficulty in paying attention. A child with ADHD exhibits hyperactive and impulsive behaviour. This condition is usually associated with kids but adults too can have ADHD. Adult ADHD starts in childhood and continues later. It means adults who have ADHD had it as a child. ADHD can hamper day to day activities and affect relationships, performance at school/work and much more. Many are not able to recognise the symptoms of adult ADHD. It is important to recognise the symptoms on time, to seek medical help.
Adult ADHD: Know the signs and symptoms
1. Loss of focus- An adult with ADHD may find it hard to concentrate. They may get easily distracted while doing a task or during a conversation.
2. Disorganisation- Some may find problem in organising stuff. This can make day to day tasks a little challenging.
3. Poor time management- Not completing tasks on time, showing up late, ignoring work and poor planning can be signs of ADHD in adults.
4. Restlessness- It is one of the common signs of ADHD in kids as well as adults. Adults with ADHD find it hard to relax and often end up feeling tensed or tired.
5. Forgetfulness- It is normal to forget things occasionally. But those with ADHD may experience it more than often. They may miss important events. Poor listening and easily distractible behaviour can also trigger this symptom.
6. Impulsive behaviour-Impulsiveness is another common symptom of ADHD. It can affect the social behaviour of the person.
7. Low self-esteem- Someone with ADHD may build a negative self-image. Not being able to perform activities efficiently and poor relationships can lead to lower self-esteem.
When to see a doctor
If the above-mentioned symptoms are hampering your day to day activities, you must see your doctor.
Treatment
An adult with ADHD needs the right support to manage this condition. Your doctor may suggest a few therapies to control these symptoms. It is also advised to follow a healthy lifestyle include a proper sleep schedule and controlled stress. Also, eat a well-balanced diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
