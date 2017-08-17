How To Cope With Adult ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder)
Dealing with adult ADHD can make simple tasks like paying bills, meeting work deadlines, or keeping up with friends and family seem overwhelming. But it doesn't need to take over your life. Read on to find out how you can cope with adult ADHD!
HIGHLIGHTS
- Try therapy- particularly, cognitive behavioral therapy, or CBT.
- Get organized, and don't procrastinate on things.
- Remember to always think before you speak or act.
Unfortunately, ADHD cannot be cured, but medicines do help level the playing field. Stimulant drugs like Adderall and Ritalin affect key brain chemicals to help people with ADHD be calm and focused. These are the most common type of drugs prescribed to people with this disorder, but they do have some side effects like a decreased appetite, headaches, nausea, dry mouth, etc. It is important to remember that while medications help many manage the condition, they are not the only cure. They should be a part of the solution.
Try therapy- particularly, cognitive behavioral therapy, or CBT. It may help modify your behavior, and talking through your problems always helps. Moreover, your therapist can help 'de-clutter' your life, and help you break seemingly daunting tasks into smaller steps and follow a systematic approach. They can also help you come up with certain strategies that will help you manage different aspects of it. Moreover, you can focus on social skills training, or try family therapy and marriage counseling if needed.
Your number one priority should be to get organized. Come up with a daily schedule, and stick to it. It will be hard at first, but it will surely help streamline your routine. Write daily reminders for meetings, appointments, anything really. Need to go grocery shopping in the evening? Write it down! We live in a world where we have easy access to technology, so make use of it! Download applications that can help you get organized and remind you for certain tasks. Moreover, remember to give yourself more time than you think you need-give yourself a cushion to fall back on.
Another tactic is to not procrastinate on things. If you suddenly remember to sort out your work documents, don't put it off for later. Execute and finish the task off at that moment itself. But, this is not to say that you shouldn't prioritize. Decide what should come first, that is, what is the priority as of that moment. Take things one step at a time, like breaking down a huge task into smaller chunks. And remember to always stay on the task at hand till you complete it, and limit distractions while you're at it. This could mean using noise-cancelling headphones in office, or turning off the TV or the internet connection for a bit at home.
Remember to always think before you speak or act. Having ADHD means that you're notorious for saying the first thought that comes into your mind at the moment. Give yourself some time to think by taking a breath before you speak, or using phrases like, "Hmm, let me think about that." Following this, you must remember to always plan ahead as well. If you know that you are going to be at a long meeting all day, and you know that you may be on edge, plan out some ideas that will help you control your fidgeting. For example, instead of playing with your collar or earrings, try taking notes, or play with your pen under the table. You can also train your brain and body. Exercise is extremely important, as it helps your attention and concentration. Games like Sudoku or crossword puzzles also help build concentration.
Last but not the least; remember that ADHD doesn't need to take over your life or your existence. Try not to over think certain situations, and keep a sense of humor about it. For example, if you blurt out something you didn't mean to, just smile and apologize for it. Own your mistake, and tell the person that it is just your ADHD acting up, and promise to do better next time. It really is as simple as that!
