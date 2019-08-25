Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder: What Is ADHD? Know Challenges Linked With ADHD
Organizational skill is correlational to mental health. One of the major mental illnesses includes deficits in those organizational skills which is known to be ADHD. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder is a very common mental disorder which generally occurs during childhood. It was always thought of as an illness concerned with the behavioural ability of a person but in recent years, it comes off as a problem with the chemical structure of the brain cells too.
Having ADHD doesn't define a person's intellectual ability as it talks about a variety of other symptoms. Children suffering from ADHD are often mistaken by their behaviour as they tend to be less or more motivated at different times during different instances. Usually, they are found having a very hard time concentrating on topics which are not of their interest. Some children, who do not suffer from ADHD, also find it difficult to focus, but they have the ability to differentiate between the tasks which aren't important from the ones that are. This ability is lacking in people who suffer from ADHD. According to a study found in India, "the prevalence of ADHD among primary school children was 11.32%. Prevalence was found to be higher among the males (66.7%) as compared to that of females (33.3%)." Though the symptoms of ADHD begin from childhood, it can also continue until adulthood.
Some major symptoms of ADHD:
- Getting easily distracted from a topic of importance
- Poor organizational skills
- Having difficulty in following instructions
- Inability to wait for their turn
- Being forgetful
- Excessive talking
Challenges linked with ADHD
ADHD can also occur with other common mental health issues like depression, (OCD) Obsessive-compulsive disorder and other major learning disability like dyslexia or dyscalculia.
1. Depression
Due to hyperactivity and lack of focus, people with ADHD generally face difficulties in their school and work environment as they are unable to perform well and often end up losing their jobs or getting bullied by peers at school, thus they tend to suffer from depression alongside ADHD.
2. (OCD) Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
Nearly 'fifty to eighty percentages of people have ADHD along with OCD.' The symptoms of ADHD are comorbid to the symptoms of OCD. In OCD, people suffer from persistent thoughts and ideas, followed by compulsive acts. People with ADHD often try to do tasks recurrently as they are unable to perform it well the first time. Because of this, both the conditions overlap.
3. Learning Disability
ADHD isn't considered to be a learning disability but it overlaps with certain challenges in learning, like dyslexia or dyscalculia. People with dyslexia have difficulty to read or spell words, whereas in dyscalculia people often suffer from understanding numbers. Both of these challenges provide a hindrance in focussing on a topic and understanding it completely.
All these conditions linking to ADHD can be resolved alongside the treatment of ADHD.
