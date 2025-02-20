Here's How Supplements Can Do More Harm Than Good & How To Prevent It
Taking supplements can sometimes do more harm than good, especially if they are misused, taken in excess, or consumed without proper guidance. While supplements can help fill nutritional gaps, overuse or improper combinations can lead to toxicity, nutrient imbalances, or interfere with medications. In some cases, unregulated or poor-quality supplements may contain harmful additives or contaminants. However, these risks can be prevented by taking supplements only when necessary, following recommended dosages, consulting a healthcare professional, choosing high-quality products from reputable sources, and prioritising a balanced diet over supplementation. Read on as we share some harm supplements can cause and how to prevent it.
8 Ways supplements can do more harm than good
1. Vitamin toxicity from overuse
Some vitamins, especially fat-soluble ones like A, D, E, and K, can accumulate in the body if taken in excess, leading to toxicity. For example, too much vitamin A can cause liver damage and bone fractures, while excessive vitamin D can lead to kidney damage due to high calcium levels. Always follow recommended daily intake levels and avoid megadoses unless prescribed by a doctor.
2. Harmful interactions with medications
Certain supplements can interfere with prescription medications. For example, St. John's Wort can reduce the effectiveness of antidepressants and birth control, while vitamin K can counteract blood thinners. Always inform your doctor about any supplements you take, especially if you are on medications.
3. Increased risk of heart problems
Excess calcium supplementation, especially without vitamin K2, can lead to calcium deposits in arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease. High doses of certain antioxidants, like beta-carotene in smokers, may also raise the risk of lung cancer. Get nutrients from food first, and if supplementing, ensure balanced intake with complementary nutrients.
4. Digestive issues and organ damage
Overuse of certain supplements, like iron or magnesium, can cause nausea, diarrhoea, and stomach pain. Long-term overconsumption may even harm the liver and kidneys. Stick to recommended dosages and take supplements with food unless instructed otherwise.
5. Hormonal disruptions
Some supplements, such as DHEA or testosterone boosters, can affect hormone levels, leading to mood swings, acne, hair loss, or other imbalances. Avoid self-prescribing hormonal supplements and seek medical advice before use.
6. Dependency and nutrient imbalances
Relying on supplements instead of a healthy diet can lead to imbalances. For instance, excessive zinc can interfere with copper absorption, leading to deficiencies. Focus on a nutrient-rich diet first and use supplements only as needed.
7. Risk of allergic reactions
Some supplements contain allergens like soy, gluten, or shellfish, which can cause reactions in sensitive individuals. Always check labels for allergens and choose allergen-free options if needed.
8. Unnecessary expense with no benefit
Many supplements lack strong scientific backing for their claimed benefits. Buying unnecessary supplements can waste money without providing real health benefits. Do research, consult a healthcare professional, and only invest in supplements that are genuinely beneficial.
By staying informed and cautious, you can make sure that supplements support your health rather than harm it.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
