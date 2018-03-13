How To Reduce Chest Fat: These Top 6 Exercises Will Help
It can be a tad bit difficult to reduce chest fat. But these exercises and a low-carb high-protein diet can help you.
Weight training exercises can help in reducing chest fat
HIGHLIGHTS
- High protein and low carb diet can help in reducing chest fat
- Chest fat can be reduced by weight training exercises
- HIIT can be effective in reducing chest fat
Chest fat is one the most common problems that men face. A flat sculpted chest seems like a far-fetched dream for many men. Excess fat and underdeveloped muscle tone are the reasons why men have flabby chests. And as is the case with various kinds of fats in the body, even chest fat isn't that easy to go. One has to work focus on full body workouts for burning fat on the chest. Following a healthy diet and rigorous workout routine can be helpful in reducing chest fat.
First and foremost thing to keep in mind when it comes to reducing chest fat is focusing on a diet with fewer carbs and more vegetables and lean protein.
Also read: Try These 5 Effective Kettlebell Exercises For Weight Loss
Besides, here are some exercises which can help you in reducing chest fat:
1. Dumbbell pullovers
Dumbbell pullover is a classic exercise for reducing chest fat. To perform dumbbell pullover, you need to lie down on a bench and hold a medium or low weight dumbbell above your chest with slightly bent elbows. Move the dumbbells backwards behind your head slowly. The movement should be slow in order to feel the stretch. 3 sets in 10-12 reps can be done thrice a week for effective results.
When done properly, this exercise provides great pressure on your upper chest and helps in reducing chest fat. For performing the inclined bell dumbbell press, you need to sit on an incline bench at 45 degrees while holding medium weight dumbbells in both your hands. Hold the dumbbells with a regular grip and pull them up and down slowly. While bringing your hands down, reach the shoulder level and move slow enough to feel a stretch. 3 sets of 10 to 12 repetitions can be done thrice a week.
This exercise provides great pressure on your upper chest
Also read: Ladies, Get A Flat Tummy With These Super Effective Abs Exercises
3. Incline barbell bench press
The incline barbell bench press focuses specifically on the chest and helps in effectively reducing chest fat. It helps in shaping the chest and reducing sagging. Sit on a 45 degrees inclined bench with a barbell and pull it upward in an explosive motion. The pressure should be felt on the upper chest. Inhale and exhale when you go up and down respectively. 3 sets of 10 to 12 repetitions of incline barbell bench press can be done thrice a week for effective results.
4. Incline bench press on a smith machine
This exercise is the same as barbell bench press. The only difference is that it is done on a smith machine which helps in maintaining a uniform movement.
Also read: 4 Exercises That Will Help Widen Your Shoulders
5. Decline pushups
Decline pushups are done as the same way as regular pushups. It is a great exercise for reducing chest fat. While doing decline pushups, make sure that your back is flat and hands are at length wider than the shoulders. 3 sets of 10 to 12 repetitions of decline pushup can be done thrice a week.
Make sure that your back is flat while doing decline pushup
6. High intensity interval training
HIIT is a workout regime which involves intense cardio and body weight exercises which are done in a great speed. It involves 1-2 minute recovery intervals which help in boosting the overall intensity of your workout.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.