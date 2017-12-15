Foods You Need To Cut Out To Lose Belly Fat
HIGHLIGHTS
- Wrong eating habits are the root cause of stubborn belly fat
- Some foods need to be cut out of your diet to get rid of belly fat
- Diet plans like Keto can be really helpful in reducing belly fat
Knowing what not to eat is as important as knowing what to eat. Some of the recent studies have elaborated on one particular kind of food which must be avoided in all circumstances.
Sugar and foods with high content of sugar can lead to Type 2 diabetes and also cause fatty liver disease. There are numerous studies which have proven a relationship between high sugar and increased fat in the abdominal area.
In 2009, a group of researchers conducted a study on people who drank drinks with high sugar content along with their meals for a period of 8 weeks. While there was no change in the diet that they were consuming, they all put on an average of 3 pounds in the given time frame. Additionally, there was a very visible increase in their abdominal fat too.
So, sweetened drinks and foods high in sugar are big no-no for people who are looking forward to reduce their belly fat. Diet contributes to being around 80% effective when one is on the spree to lose belly fat.
The most popular way of cutting down on sugars to lose belly fat is following a ketogenic diet. It helps in reducing calories by replacing them with a diet rich in protein, vegetables and whole grains, and completely avoiding carbs.
Here's another tick to effectively reducing belly fat. Just add a pinch of cinnamon in your morning coffee or oatmeal. Cinnamon helps in stabilising blood sugar levels while also slowing down the food that stays in stomach. This helps one feel fuller for longer.With inputs from ANI
