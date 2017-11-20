7 Best Workouts Trends Of All Times
As maintaining a fit lifestyle has become a fad amongst many people in the past few years, here are some of the best workout trends which you can include in your fitness regime
Fitness tends to go a notch higher every year. So many celebrities have joined the bandwagon of sharing their workout classes and favourite exercises that it seems imperative for fans to exercise daily. Celebrities today make sure that they share their favourite workouts on social media so that people too adapt a healthy and fit lifestyle. Also, times have changed to such an extent that there is much more awareness spread about the harmful effects of having a sedentary lifestyle. So here are a few workout trends for all your fitness freaks out there:
1. Pilates
Pilates is a workout regime which results in a perfect working out body. Instead of bulking or shortening of muscles, Pilates focus on lengthening the body and overall alignment. Pilates make one feel more rejuvenated and energised. Many celebrities in Bollywood swear by Pilates, including Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora Khan to name a few.
2. Body weight training
Body weight workouts are a hot favourite among people because they require no equipments and can be done just anywhere. Moreover, body weight exercises are also an efficient way to get fit for free! Exercises like push-ups, pull-ups, squats, lunges and planks are all a part of body weight training.
3. High-intensity interval training (HIITs)
HIITs are a popular trend, especially because they are less time consuming. These workouts involve spending 20 to 30 minutes or rigorous workout with short break periods, like 45 seconds of burpees with 15 seconds of rest followed by 45 seconds of squats. They are highly effective too.
4. Strength training
It is an old fad that doing just cardio will help in losing weight and having a fit body. Today, even women believe that lifting weights won't make them just bulky, and would instead help in burning more fat and boosting metabolism.
5. Yoga
Yoga helps in boosting mood, improving sex life and strengthening your entire body. It also serves as a great tool of relaxation. Benefits of yoga are endless and people of all ages, including celebrities, swear by yoga as part of their fitness regime.
6. Functional fitness
Functional training is a type of training which gives you the type of strength that really matters: like the one required for moving furniture. They help in improving coordination, balance, force, power, and endurance. This trend has been doing round for many years and we don't see it make out of the list any time soon.
7. Stretching
Stretching before and after exercises has been an important part of workouts for a while now. They help in relieving muscle tension and improving circulation.