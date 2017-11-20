ASK OUR EXPERTS

7 Best Workouts Trends Of All Times

As maintaining a fit lifestyle has become a fad amongst many people in the past few years, here are some of the best workout trends which you can include in your fitness regime
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Nov 20, 2017 11:29 IST
3-Min Read
Some of the best workout trends of all times

Fitness tends to go a notch higher every year. So many celebrities have joined the bandwagon of sharing their workout classes and favourite exercises that it seems imperative for fans to exercise daily. Celebrities today make sure that they share their favourite workouts on social media so that people too adapt a healthy and fit lifestyle. Also, times have changed to such an extent that there is much more awareness spread about the harmful effects of having a sedentary lifestyle. So here are a few workout trends for all your fitness freaks out there:

1. Pilates

Pilates is a workout regime which results in a perfect working out body. Instead of bulking or shortening of muscles, Pilates focus on lengthening the body and overall alignment. Pilates make one feel more rejuvenated and energised. Many celebrities in Bollywood swear by Pilates, including Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora Khan to name a few.

pilates help in overall alignment of the body

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: How Pilates Helped Sara Ali Khan And Many Other Celebs Stay Lean And Fit

2. Body weight training

Body weight workouts are a hot favourite among people because they require no equipments and can be done just anywhere. Moreover, body weight exercises are also an efficient way to get fit for free! Exercises like push-ups, pull-ups, squats, lunges and planks are all a part of body weight training.

squats can make your body curvy

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Why Katrina Makes Alia Do Squats: The Dos And Don'ts Of Squats

3. High-intensity interval training (HIITs)

HIITs are a popular trend, especially because they are less time consuming. These workouts involve spending 20 to 30 minutes or rigorous workout with short break periods, like 45 seconds of burpees with 15 seconds of rest followed by 45 seconds of squats. They are highly effective too.

hiit is less time consuming

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: A No-Gym, 10 Minute HIIT Work-Out Is All You Need For The Best Body Ever

4. Strength training

It is an old fad that doing just cardio will help in losing weight and having a fit body. Today, even women believe that lifting weights won't make them just bulky, and would instead help in burning more fat and boosting metabolism.

lifting weights help in boosting metabolism

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Yoga

Yoga helps in boosting mood, improving sex life and strengthening your entire body. It also serves as a great tool of relaxation. Benefits of yoga are endless and people of all ages, including celebrities, swear by yoga as part of their fitness regime.

yoga is a great tool of relaxation

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Weight Loss On Your Mind? Yoga Is Here To Help You

6. Functional fitness

Functional training is a type of training which gives you the type of strength that really matters: like the one required for moving furniture. They help in improving coordination, balance, force, power, and endurance. This trend has been doing round for many years and we don't see it make out of the list any time soon.

functional training helps in improving power

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Stretching

Stretching before and after exercises has been an important part of workouts for a while now. They help in relieving muscle tension and improving circulation. 
stretching helps in relieving muscle tension

Photo Credit: iStock



