A No-Gym, 10 Minute HIIT Work-Out Is All You Need For The Best Body Ever
In your busy and hectic schedule, you don't need to spend 45 minutes at the gym every single day to get your perfect body! HIIT, or high intensity interval training, is a great work-out to incorporate into your routine.
High Intensity Workouts give great results
We have all been there- you're exhausted, coming back from school or work, and have neither the time nor the energy to hit the gym. You contemplate getting up a little early, when you're much more energetic, to make up for the lost exercise today. But then you glance over at your e-mails and realize the enormous workload that will probably keep you up till about four in the morning. In our hectic lives today, exercise can often go down the drain. But, you don't need to spend forty-five minutes at the gym every single day to get your perfect body! HIIT, or high intensity interval training, is a great work-out to incorporate into your routine. And what's more, it only takes ten minutes, and you can do it in the comfort of your home! There are many exercises you can do, and it might be a little over-whelming at first to decide which ones would do the trick. So, here is a sample workout with four distinct exercises:
- Alternating lunges: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and step out in front of you with right foot while bending right knee. Lower yourself until left knee almost touches floor, then immediately raise yourself back up and return right foot to starting position. Repeat, alternating sides.
- Dips: Sit on the edge of your sofa and place your hands on the cushions next to your butt, legs extended out in front of you. Push up with your arms and slide your butt out in front of the edge of the sofa. Then raise and lower your body by bending and straightening your arms behind you.
- Sit-ups: Lay on the ground with knees bent, arms overhead. Swing your arms towards your knees while engaging abs and sitting up. Tap ground in between feet with your hands and return to start position.
- Burpees: From a standing position, quickly drop your body to the floor by kicking your feet behind you and touching your chest to the ground. As fast as possible, bring your feet back under you and finish the movement by jumping into the air and clapping hands overhead.