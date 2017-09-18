Ease Your Arthritis Pain At Work With These Tips
Your 9-5 desk job might make you financially independent but if you are suffering from arthritis, spending those eight hours in office isn't going to be an easy task because of recurring joint pain.
Arthritis requires a fine balance of movement and rest at workplace.
Living with arthritis is a nuisance in itself, constant pain in joints which just worsens with age and bothers you all day long. Arthritis can be caused due to excess body weight which puts pressure on joints and this pressure leads to pain. Your 9-5 desk job might make you financially independent but if you are suffering from arthritis, spending those eight hours in office isn't going to be an easy task because of recurring pain. Regular movement is ideal for keeping joints active and working. Here are a few tips to keep in mind if you have a 9-6 desk job.
Sit straight
Sitting up straight keeps the spine aligned properly, prevents lower back pain, and keeps your neck from straining.
Position your keyboard correctly
The farther away your keyboard is, the more you have to lean to reach it. That means adding unnecessary strain on your neck, shoulders, and arms. Keep your keyboard at a comfortable distance so your arms can rest easily on your desk while you sit up straight.
Use devices
An orthopedic chair, a keyboard rest, or even a small pillow can help you get the most comfort out of your workplace.
Go for a walk
Try and go to the first floor washroom if you sit on the ground floor and vice versa. Take the stairs. Try and take frequent water breaks to keep yourself hydrated.
Do a few desk exercises
Simply extending your legs every once in a while can prevent knees from stiffening. To prevent the arthritis pain, stretch your arms and rotate your neck clockwise and anti-clockwise. Apart from this, try and do a small knee bending exercise while sitting at your desk.
Take short breaks
Make sure you don't sit at a stretch for 2-3 hours. Take short breaks to keep the movement going to refresh yourself.
Don't overdo the exercise
Arthritis requires a fine balance of movement and rest. You don't want to overdo it, so give your joints a rest occasionally. You may need more rest when inflammation flares up, but don't let it get to the point where movement is difficult because you've rested for too long, say experts.
Talk to your employer & be aware of your rights
Make sure your employer is aware of your arthritis pain. You can get a medical prescription made and submit it to the HR department. The Americans with Disabilities Act is the most extensive legal measure to protect employees with disabilities and employers.