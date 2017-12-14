7 Reasons Why Your Breast Size May Increase Suddenly
Many women don't pay attention to a change in their breast size. Often, some of them realise that they breasts have become bigger only while buying a new lingerie. Here are the possible reasons which can be contributing to an increase in your breast size.
Weight gain can be a reason for an increase in the breast size
HIGHLIGHTS
- Weight gain is a common reason for increase in breast size
- Lack of exercising can lead to bigger breasts
- Women must be aware of the change in their breast size
Increase in the size of your breast is something that many women experience. The first and foremost reason for increase in the size of breasts is gain in weight, since breasts are made up of fatty cells. Mostly, people tend to be ignorant about change in the size of the breast, but one must be aware if the change is too visible. At times, an increase in the size of the breast might only strike a woman while buying new lingerie.
Here are some reasons why your breast is increasing:
1. Period
During a menstrual cycle, there is an expansion of progesterone and estrogen levels in the body after ovulation. This will not only make your breast look bigger, but will also make them more delicate. So, just before you're about to get your period, there are chances that your breast size becomes bigger.
Also read: Ladies, Here's What You Need To Do To Reduce Breast Cancer Risk
2. Pregnancy
The body undergoes various hormonal changes during pregnancy and hence, increase in the breast size during pregnancy is a completely normal phenomenon. The blood stream in our breast tissues tend to increase during pregnancy and this makes breasts bigger.
3. Weight gain
Many women are inquisitive if their breast size can increase after 3o. Well, the answer is affirmative in case you gain weight. Breasts contain breast tissue, conduits, lobules and fat tissue. Hence they get bigger as our body becomes bigger.
Also read: 7 Causes Of Breast Pain You Must Know
4. Sexual intercourse
Foreplay and sexual intercourse increases the size of breasts. Sexual activities cause areolas to erect which in turn leads to the region around areolas to a certain extent.
5. Contraceptive pills
Certain ingredients in contraceptive pills can contribute to an increase in breast size.
Also read: 5 Ways To Prevent Your Breasts From Sagging
6. Breast lumps
Breasts often tend to look bigger because of breast lumps and medical attention is required to deal with it.
7. Lack of exercise
Lack of exercise and constant consumption of fattening food can lead to an increase in breast size. This can be signified also because women experience a decrease in the size of their breast when they lose weight.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------