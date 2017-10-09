5 Ways To Prevent Your Breasts From Sagging
Ranging from pregnancy to not using the right kind of bra, various factors are responsible for sagging of the breasts. Here are a few tricks that can help you keep your breasts in shape.
Here's how you can prevent your breasts from sagging
HIGHLIGHTS
- Women with larger breasts should wear more supportive bras in a gym
- Smoking leads to sagging breasts
- Consumption of alcohol and junk food can affect the shape of your breasts
Is age the only factor that leads to sagging breasts? When you are young, your breasts feel full and perky but as you grow older, they become loose, hence leading to sagging breasts. Can weight gain and smoking lead to sagging breasts? Ranging from pregnancy to not using the right kind of bra, various factors are responsible for sagging of the breasts. Here are a few tricks that can help you keep your breasts in shape.
1. Switch to a supportive sports bra when exercising
You must be very fond of your daily exercise at the gym but, are you wearing the right kind of bra at the gym? A normal bra might not give you the right kind of support, thereby leading the breasts to sag and droop. Switch to a proper sports bra which has a good fitting at the bottom and also in the corner. Women with larger breasts should wear more supportive bras to prevent the breasts from bouncing while jogging.
2. Smoking can lead to sagging breasts
Quoting hercampus.com, according to a 1998-2006 study on 132 women seeking breast lifts and implants, smoking does appear to increase breast sagging. Smoking is indeed injurious to health but here's another reason for you to stay away from cigarettes. Bid goodbye to smoking if you want to maintain your breasts in the right shape.
3. Wrong bra size
Incorrect bra size will not only lead to discomfort but will also make your breasts sag. Hence, choosing a wrong bra cup size is not good for you. Make sure you keep changing your bra from time to time.
4. Keep your weight in check
Consumption of alcohol and junk food can lead to weight gain and affect your breast size. Stick to a healthy lifestyle to keep your weight in check and breast in shape.
5. Moisturize your breasts regularly
A woman's breasts start sagging from the time she gets pregnant. Moisturizing the breasts is important as it helps them get back in shape after all the stretching that happens during pregnancy.