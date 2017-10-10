ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  7 Causes Of Breast Pain You Must Know

7 Causes Of Breast Pain You Must Know

Breast pain is always not due to breast cancer. Here are the 7 causes of breast pain you should be aware of.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 10, 2017 06:12 IST
2-Min Read
7 Causes Of Breast Pain You Must Know

Causes of breast pain you must know

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Breast pain will not always lead to breast cancer
  2. Unhealthy diet might also be one of the primary reasons for breast pain
  3. Women with larger breasts can also experience discomfort in the chest

Breathe freely women! Breast pain will not always lead to breast cancer. There are various other reasons that can lead to breast pain. Studies have revealed that 50-70% of women undergo breast pain. Cyclical pain is when a woman is undergoing periods or her periods are about to start. According to doctors, this pain subsides with time but if it doesn't or gets worse, you need to visit a doctor. As compared to this, non-cyclical pain can be harder to identify and is less common than cyclical pain. It can cause injury to the breast as well and should be cured before the condition worsens. Here are the 7 causes of breast pain you must be aware of.

Also read: 5 Ways To Prevent Your Breasts From Sagging

1. Menstrual pain

During menstruation, a woman's breasts may feel swollen, lumpy and cause pain too. This pain might be caused due to hormonal changes and usually stops post menopause.

2. Unhealthy diet

Unhealthy diet might also be one of the primary reasons for breast pain in women. Women who eat foods full of fat and carbs are at an increased risk of breast pain.

3. Larger breasts

Women with larger breasts can also experience discomfort in the chest.

Also read: Considering A Breast Reduction Surgery? Do Think About The Following!

4. Medication

Medication can also lead to breast pain. Be aware of the medicines you are taking as medicines like anadrol may also lead to the pain.

5. Breast Infection

If you have redness and rashes around your nipples and have pus and high fever, you might be suffering from a breast infection. Consult a doctor immediately.

6. Smoking

According to healthline.com, Smoking is known to increase epinephrine levels in the breast tissue. This can also lead to breast pain, thereby worsening the health.

7. Heart attack

If you have rigorous and continuous chest pain, it can lead to a heart attack in future. 


RELATED STORIES

'Why Do Dieticians Promote Herb Infused Water For Weight Loss?'

'Here's How You Can Inculcate Healthy Sleeping Habits In Your Child'


Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------