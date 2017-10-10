7 Causes Of Breast Pain You Must Know
Breathe freely women! Breast pain will not always lead to breast cancer. There are various other reasons that can lead to breast pain. Studies have revealed that 50-70% of women undergo breast pain. Cyclical pain is when a woman is undergoing periods or her periods are about to start. According to doctors, this pain subsides with time but if it doesn't or gets worse, you need to visit a doctor. As compared to this, non-cyclical pain can be harder to identify and is less common than cyclical pain. It can cause injury to the breast as well and should be cured before the condition worsens. Here are the 7 causes of breast pain you must be aware of.
1. Menstrual pain
During menstruation, a woman's breasts may feel swollen, lumpy and cause pain too. This pain might be caused due to hormonal changes and usually stops post menopause.
2. Unhealthy diet
Unhealthy diet might also be one of the primary reasons for breast pain in women. Women who eat foods full of fat and carbs are at an increased risk of breast pain.
3. Larger breasts
Women with larger breasts can also experience discomfort in the chest.
4. Medication
Medication can also lead to breast pain. Be aware of the medicines you are taking as medicines like anadrol may also lead to the pain.
5. Breast Infection
If you have redness and rashes around your nipples and have pus and high fever, you might be suffering from a breast infection. Consult a doctor immediately.
6. Smoking
According to healthline.com, Smoking is known to increase epinephrine levels in the breast tissue. This can also lead to breast pain, thereby worsening the health.
7. Heart attack
If you have rigorous and continuous chest pain, it can lead to a heart attack in future.