5 Reasons To Exercise Which Have Nothing To Do With Weight Loss

Every individual exercises regularly for any XYZ reason and it is not necessary that weight loss will be a part of that list.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Apr 4, 2018 04:43 IST
Exercising is not all about losing weight

  1. Working out can help you reduce your blood pressure
  2. The best way to combat this stress is to exercise
  3. Exercising helps you to deal with anxiety, thereby improving sleep

Oh so you are hitting the gym regularly, is it because you wish to lose weight? Well, it's high time to stop believing this stereotypical view. Exercising is not all about losing weight. There are many other good reasons why a person must hit the gym regularly. Every individual hits the gym regularly for any XYZ reason and it is not necessary that weight loss will be a part of that list. So if you are trying to look for a good motivation to hit the gym regularly, we'll give you the motivation!

Here are 5 reasons to exercise which have absolutely nothing to do with weight loss.

1. Reducing blood pressure

For hypertension patients, one way of lowering blood pressure can be exercising. Yes, working out can indeed help you reduce you reduce your blood pressure. Physical activity can be a very powerful way of strengthening your heart. It reduces the pressure on your heart and it does not need to put in too much effort to pump blood to different parts of your body. And if workouts are coupled with weight management, your blood pressure can be controlled in a much better way.

However, if you have been diagnosed with hypertension and you have already started your weight training, it can cause a sudden spike in your blood pressure in the beginning. So check with your doctor before you start.

exercise

Exercise to reduce blood pressure
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Easing anxiety and stress

Millions of people deal with anxiety and as per the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, the best way to combat this stress is to exercise. It could be anything, a 15-minute walk or 10 minutes of running in the park. Basically, physical workout releases the feel-good hormones in your body. Besides this, exercising is a great way to distract you from the anxiety. At first, it may seem absurd but with time, exercising will become your primary stress-buster.

exercise

Exercise to reduce anxiety
Photo Credit: iStock

3. It improves your performance in bed

Well, there are many aspects to this. Firstly, when you sweat due to workouts, it releases the sex pheromones. This chemical attracts the opposite sex towards you. Besides this, exercising is known to improve blood circulation in your body. This lowers the risk of erectile dysfunction in men because of the improved blood flow to the genitals. In women, exercising lowers estrogen levels. High estrogen levels are known to kill sex drive in women.

sex

Exercise to improve sex life
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Prevents injuries

Poor flexibility is one of the reasons responsible for frequent injuries. Strains, sprains, and tears usually take place as a result of weak and imbalance in body parts. Weak muscles are more susceptible to injuries due to their inability to handle excess physical stress. Stronger muscles, on the other hand, are more resistant to such problems. But at the same time, you must ensure safety while exercising. Start slowly and take your time. Give your muscles enough time to relax and recover after workouts.

injuries

Exercise to reduce injuries
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Better sleep

Spending some hours in the gym is a great way to improve your quality of sleep. Exercising increases your core temperature, and right after that, the temperature drops thereby inducing sleep. Besides this, some people may suffer from sleep disorders due to depression and anxiety. Exercising helps you to deal with anxiety, thereby improving sleep patterns. However, you must not exercise too close to your bedtime. This may have a reverse effect on your quality of sleep. Overstraining also has the same impact.

sleep

Exercise to sleep better
Photo Credit: iStock

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 



