Top 5 Home Remedies For Relief From Stomach Ache, #5 Is Unheard Of!
Strange disturbance in the abdomen like someone just kicked you really hard or twisted a knife in your stomach, yes that terrible stomach ache! Here's a list of the best home remedies for stomach ache.
Top 5 home remedies for relief from stomach ache
HIGHLIGHTS
- Burnt toast helps in calming an angry stomach
- Probiotic qualities of yogurt like bacteria boost your immune system
- Peppermint tea, a natural pain reliever is very effective for stomachache
Stomach aches are so troubling. A strange disturbance that you feel in your abdomen like someone just kicked you really hard or twisted a knife in your stomach. The abdominal pain can be due to any reason like gas, bloating, stomach infection or UTIs. Not all stomach aches are this bad, but yes some tend to be very distressing. Yes you can pop a painkiller once in a while but you can't live up to medication for too long. This is when home remedies come into picture. So here we enlist the top 5 home remedies for killing excruciating abdominal pain. Take a look.
1. Burnt toast
We all know that toast is one of the most effective remedies for stomach pain. But burnt toast is a better solution. The toxins that make you feel ill-at-ease are all absorbed by char and if you add a smear of jelly to it, it gets palatable.
2. Apple cider vinegar
In addition to being a remedy for hiccups and sore throat, apple cider vinegar can relieve you from abdominal pain as well. Just combine a spoon of apple cider vinegar with a glass of warm water and a spoonful on honey. Drink this and it will calm an angry tummy by improving digestion and may even alleviate cramping.
Also read: 5 Health Benefits Of Apple Cider Vinegar
3. Yogurt
During a stomach ache, you may not long for a dairy product. But trust us when we say yogurt is a very effective remedy for stomach ache. Just one cup of yogurt will do it for you. Probiotic qualities of yogurt like bacteria boost your immune system and make digestion better. Choose a non-fat plain yogurt with no added flavour to calm an angry stomach.
4. Peppermint tea
Peppermint tea is a natural pain reliever which is often recognized for providing relief from nausea and stomach ache. You can brew a cup of peppermint tea or sniff on peppermint extract or even chew some peppermint leaves for relief.
5. Carom seeds, salt/sugar and warm water
This one is not very popular and you may not have heard of such a remedy. But trust us, it works wonders. Just chew a spoonful of carom seeds combined with salt or sugar and drink it down with a glass of warm water. In just a couple of minutes you will feel relief from bloating and a disturbed stomach.