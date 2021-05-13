6 Things You Should Avoid To Stay Healthy This Summer
During the summer season it is essential to give attention to your diet and lifestyle to beat the health effectively. Here are some mistakes you should avoid to stay heath during the summer season.
Summer health: Eat light and healthy meals that are loaded with seasonal fruits and vegetables
HIGHLIGHTS
- Eat a healthy diet during the summer season
- Add plenty of seasonal fruits and vegetables to your diet
- Stay active to stay fit when at home
As the sun shines brighter and harder, most of India is gearing up to hide from the sun. With the mercury rising and the scorching sun, many may feel exhausted. You might experience dehydration, suffer from a heat stroke and feel exhaust. Hence, it is crucial to take extra care during summer time. Making dietary changes can help you beat the impact of rising temperature. Here are some foods and drinks that are a big NO!
7 things to stay away this summer
1) Avoid UV Rays
Although a great source of energy and vitamin D the sun also contains ultraviolet rays, an invisible element of nature, which is quiet a concern for those living in tropical regions. To protect yourself, stay in the shade especially mid-day, wear clothes that cover your arms and legs, wear a sunscreen, wrap on sunglasses and wear a hat.
2) Avoid alcohol
In extreme heat you sweat more and drinking alcohol can make you lose fluids because of an increased urination. This combination can lead to dehydration. Instead stay hydrated with drinks like nimbu pain, aam panda and buttermilk in summer.
Also read: This Healthy Watermelon Drink Is A Refreshing Beverage To Have In The Coming Summer
3) Avoid caffeine
Caffeine can increase the risk of dehydration as it is said to be a diuretic, so it is better to be avoided in summer. Drink in moderation.
Also read: Beat The Heat With Saunf: Know 5 Different Ways To Add Fennel Seeds To Your Summer Diet
4) Avoid carbonated fizzy drinks
These drinks contain extra calories, carbohydrates, sugar and high fructose which can all lead to weight gain and obesity. The carbonated sugary drinks actually make you thirstier than you were before. It is better to replace these sugary drinks with water, coconut water and fresh fruit juices.
5) Avoid fried foods
Snacks like samosa, pakodas, chips and fries should be avoided during summer. These foods are not easy to digest and can make you bloated. Instead opt for fresh fruits and vegetables during summer.
Also read: Fitness Expert Yasmin Karachiwala Shares Workout Routine To Get Your Summer Body Ready
6) Avoid inactivity
Summer is a great time for people to engage in physical activity. In the hot season the early morning and late evenings are the best time for exercise. Physical activity helps improve your mental health, prevents obesity, enhances your fitness and improves sleep.
(Dr Anusuya Shetty, MBBS, DNB (General Medicine) Consultant Physician and Diabetologist at Apollo Clinic Bellandu)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.