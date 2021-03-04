This Healthy Watermelon Drink Is A Refreshing Beverage To Have In The Coming Summer
Watermelon is a refreshing fruit that is loaded with water content. You can prepare a simple drink using watermelon to beat the heat this summer.
Watermelons can help you boost heart health
- Watermelon is loaded with beneficial plant components
- Watermelon juice is a refreshing drink that prevent hydration
- This bright red fruit is also beneficial to your heart health
Summers are almost here! With a temperature rise, you might have already planned different ways to stay cool. During the summer season, it is essential to stay hydrated to beat the high temperatures effectively. There are a variety of drinks that you can prepare. One of these is watermelon juice. Watermelon is commonly available during the summer season. With high water content, this fruit can help you stay hydrated and cool. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to share the benefits of this hydrating summer elixir.
Watermelon juice benefits
"Summers are here and let's get ready for the most hydrating summer elixir of all time- watermelon juice," Batra says. She further mentions the following benefits-
Drinking watermelon juice can help you boost your mood because it is loaded with vitamin B6. This vitamin may also help reduce the symptoms of depression. It can also promote brain health.
"If you are working out intensely, or are an endurance athlete, you can find this juice extremely helpful in reducing muscle soreness and recovering heart rate post-workout. This is because watermelon juice is naturally rich in the amino acid L-citrulline," she adds.
This juice is extremely hydrating and may also help lower blood pressure as it contains potassium. According to studies, watermelon can help boost heart health. It may also help lower cholesterol levels.
Watermelon has a low GI score and contains very less sugar. It is also one of the lowest-calorie fruits. Adding watermelon to your diet can also offer you beneficial plant components. It can also provide you with vitamin C, magnesium, vitamin B1, carotenoids, lycopene and much more.
Sipping watermelon juice is will also help you achieve that glow on your face.
How to prepare this juice?
The nutritionist further shares that all you have to do is blend some watermelon cubes and you are done. This fruit is so rich in water, it doesn't need anything else. You can add a dash of mint leaves and some lemon juice for that perfect summer refreshing kick.
(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based Nutritionist)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
