6 Things You Should Avoid Doing In Front Of Your Child
No matter how busy the schedule or how stressful the life, there are some things which parents must avoid doing in front of their children. Every action or reaction that you give in front of your child is going to affect him/her in one way or the other.
Children are innocent souls, who demand love and attention at all times. While parents are amidst their tons of responsibilities, work stress and an extremely packed schedule, they forget that they are depriving their children of some of the most basic needs. They often forget that every action or reaction that they do in front of their child will have some kind of effect on the child. And this can be both positive and negative. However, in all circumstances, there are a few things which are a big no-no in front of the child.
Read below to know what they are:
1. Lie
Parents can have multiple excuses for not being able to make up to their children for any random reason. It all comes down to having too much to do and not being able to focus on anything properly. But lying to your children is not justified, irrespective of the reason. Children being young, inexperienced and innocent will not be able to grasp the grey line we tread when we lie. It will only seem nightmarish to your when you see your child doing the same to you.
2. Fight with your partner
Showing signs of aggression, being loud or violent in front of your child can make your child feel extremely insecure and scared, and might also lead to him/her developing the same habits on growing up. According to a UNICEF report, showing signs of aggression or getting into shrewd arguments or domestic violence in front of the child will lead to the child growing up with similar problems in the future.
3. Mocking your child in front of others
Playfully teasing your child or making fun of his innocent reactions might seem funny and nothing serious right now, but it can have some serious negative impact on the child during his formative years. Not only does it end up making a traumatising memory for the child, it also lowers his/her self-esteem and self-confidence to a great extent.
4. Getting violent and aggressive on your child
Your child needs your love and care, not your anger. He/she might infuriate you, but it is your responsibility to not lose your temper and raise a hand at them or shout at them. Each time you flare up and rage, they will become increasing timid around you and will be afraid to even talk to you, leave alone sharing with you.
5. Eat junk food
Regret feeding your child with the first packet of 2-minute noodles? Junk or fast food might seem convenient options for your children, but we all know that it lacks in the basic nutritional value which is essential for your child. Moreover, they are addictive and will make your children develop cravings for them. So avoid eating junk food in front of your children. It makes them believe that it is alright to have them.
6. Use too much phone
Staring at your phone all the time and neglecting the playtime that your child desperately waits for, is unfair. Also, giving tablets or phones to your children to get rid of them must too be avoided in all circumstances. These behaviours will convince children that it is perfectly fine to spend hours staring on the screen of their phones and tablets.
