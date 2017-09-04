Top 8 Quick Tips To Manage Temper Tantrums In Children
Try to remain calm. If you shout or become angry, it is likely to make things worse. That's how you should manage temper tantrums. More tips
There are some smart ways to manage temper tantrums in children
The following steps can be followed while dealing with temper tantrums:
1. Try to remain calm: If you shout or become angry, it is likely to make things worse. Remember, the more attention you give to his behavior, the more likely it is to happen again.
2. Be consistent: Make sure you establish a daily routine for your child so that he/she knows what to expect. Stick to this routine including nap time and bedtime.
3. Encourage your child to use words: Young children tend to understand many words than they can express it. Also, make sure to put feelings into words as the child gets older.
4. If you cannot stay calm, leave the room: Wait a minute or two, or until his crying stops, before returning. Then help him get interested in something else. If the child is old enough, talk about what happened and discuss other ways to deal with it next time.
5. Praise good behavior: Offer extra attention or a reward when your child behaves well. Make sure to tell the child how proud you are when he/she follows directions.
6. Never punish your child for temper tantrums: If you do so, the child may start to keep his anger and frustration inside, which can be unhealthy.
7. Your response to tantrums should be calm and understanding.
8. It is very important to realize that temper tantrums are a normal part of growing up: Tantrums are not easy to deal with but a loving, understanding and consistent approach will help a child through this part of his development.