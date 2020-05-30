6 Foods That Can Keep You Protected From The Heatwave
If the heatwave is making you feel exhausted, dehydrated and dizzy, then these are the six foods you should be including in your diet.
It is important to keep yourself well-hydrated during the scorching summer heat
With scorching sun continuously blazing and the heat waves hitting in, it's time to make sure that your body is well taken care of. While you can't outdo nature but you can certainly make small changes in your lifestyle and include certain foods to keep you cool from inside.
What is a heatwave?
A heatwave is an acute period when there is an excessive rise in temperature causing health impacts for the human body as the weather turns excessively hot. A strong heatwave can cause exhaustion, fatigue, dehydration, headache, dizziness, nausea, and a weak pulse.
Some of the foods that can help you protect from heatwave are listed below:
1. Curd
Curd is one of the healthiest foods for the gut and keeps you away from the heat in summers. You can add fruits or vegetables and turn it into raita or have it plain as an accompaniment with your food. You can also whip up some recipes like curd rice or Shreekhand. Curd is one of the best cooling agents in the Indian diet and we should feel blessed that we can easily prepare it at home and get to consume it in many ways- be it buttermilk, chaach, lassi or even curries made out of dahi. It acts as a probiotic and ensures that your digestion is in check and keeps you away from any gastrointestinal trouble which can be common due to excessive heat.
2. Coconut water
It is nature's best gift to us as it is naturally sweet and enriched with electrolytes which can be lost from the body due to extreme heat. It also contains the goodness of natural enzymes, minerals, and vitamins which can give respite from the sweltering heat. It aids in restoring or balancing out the sodium and potassium levels in the body, keeping you well hydrated.
3. Tomatoes
Tomatoes are very hydrating as they are packed with 92-95% of the water in addition to a powerful antioxidant called lycopene and vitamin C. Tomatoes provide anti-inflammatory effects along with the cooling effect that helps protect from heat damage.
4. Fennel seeds
Traditionally known as saunf, fennel seeds are another helpful kitchen staple that we must consume during the summer season. The seeds when soaked in water overnight can be the cooling drink you need, just after straining. These seeds also help in boosting digestion by stimulating the secretion of gastric juices.
5. Cucumbers
Cucumbers are an essential summer staple as they contain a lot of water content in them, along with plenty of nutrients like Vitamin A, B, and K, folate, which makes it super healthy. Rich in water content and low in calories, this makes cucumber a healthy anti-heat wave food.
6. Watermelon
Available readily during summers, watermelons are one sure-shot way of keeping your body cool and well-hydrated. It contains 92% water in every bite and is excellent to keep you hydrated and cool from inside.
Word of caution
Avoid consuming processed and fried foods as these may generate extra heat in the body. Also, go easy on herbs and spices like chili, ginger, garlic, cinnamon, clove, and pepper. If you love mangoes, keep a check on the amount you consume as it can also generate heat. On the contrary, a glass of aam panna made with raw mango is ideal to keep you cool from within. Stay home/ indoors as much as you can. Ensure to consume food items that keep your body cool from within. Keep your fluid levels in check and stay hydrated this summer.
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
