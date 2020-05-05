Vitamin C Benefits: Impressive Ways It Helps Your Body
Vitamin C benefits: Vitamin C is one of the most effective nutrients for the body. Increase intake of fruits and vegetables to get adequate amount of this vitamin. You can also take supplements to prevent deficiency. Read here to know more.
Vitamin C provided antioxidants which can reduce damage caused by free radicals
HIGHLIGHTS
- Vitamin C is needed by the body for a stronger immunity
- Citrus fruits are a rich source of Vitamin C
- You can take Vitamin C supplements as prescribed by your expert
Vitamin C is the safest and one of the most effective nutrients. It may not cure the likes of cold and flu, but it can improve your body's ability to fight them. Some of the many health benefits of Vitamin C includes offering protection against immune system deficiencies, eye disease, premature ageing of skin and much more. A diet which is rich in fresh fruits and vegetables can help in meeting the daily recommended intake of Vitamin C. And even if one's diet contains plenty of fruits and veggies, sedentary lifestyle, stress, smoking and pollution are some factors which makes it imperative to take supplements of essential nutrients like Vitamin C, Vitamin D and others.
Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar believes that taking supplements (as prescribed by a health expert) will benefit your health. "Vitamin and mineral supplements are no replacement to healthy eating, regular exercise and a positive attitude. But when you have a base line diet in place, workout regularly and are compassionate towards yourself and the world, food supplements will help make them work at their best," says Diwekar in her book Don't Lose Your Mind Lose Your Weight.
According to Diwekar, the supplements we need on a regular basis are vitamins like A, E, B and C, and minerals like selenium, zinc, chromium and calcium. "They should be taken as preventive strategies," she asserts.
Health benefits of Vitamin C
As the world continues to deal with the deadly COVID-19, it is important to work on our nutrition, immunity, health and fitness. Not only is this important for our overall well-being, it is also important to improve our body's ability to fight infections like cold, flu and aid quicker recovery. Vitamin C, among other nutrients, can be helpful in this case.
1. Cold: Ensuring adequate intake of Vitamin C may not cure cold, but it can definitely reduce the risk of developing further complications. So if you have a cold, you can have the likes of an amla murabba, lemon and honey tea, and citrus fruits like oranges. Papaya, tomato, broccoli and cabbage are other good food sources of Vitamin C.
2. Skin ageing: If you are dealing with premature ageing of skin, then increasing intake of Vitamin C may help. According to study published in American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, Vitamin C intake can reduce wrinkles and skin dryness. You can also include a Vitamin C serum in your skincare regime for this.
3. Growth and development of body tissues: Vitamin C is also known ascorbic acid and is necessary for growth, development and repair of all body tissues. It is involved in many body functions including formation of collagen, absorption of iron, healing of wounds, maintaining the health of cartilage, bones and teeth.
4. Antioxidants: Intake of Vitamin C can provide the body with antioxidants which can offer protection to the body against damage caused by free radicals.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
