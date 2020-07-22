ASK OUR EXPERTS

5E Formula: A Simple Method That Can Help You Live A Healthy Lifestyle

From including whole foods in your diet to restricting intake of white refined sugar, here's what the 5E Formula suggests.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Jul 22, 2020 02:13 IST
3-Min Read
5E Formula includes drinking lots of water throughout the day

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Eat whole foods including fresh fruits and vegetables
  2. Eat a rainbow diet for a healthy gut
  3. Exercise regularly to maintain a healthy weight

A healthy lifestyle essential for your immunity, especially in these testing. However, it is easier said than done. One needs will, determination, dedication and discipline to continue with healthy living in the long term. There are a few rules, tips or guidelines (whatever you want to call it) that can make it easier for you to follow a healthy lifestyle with consistency. The 5E Formula can help you maintain your health, weight, immunity and also help you be disease-free. It comprises a few basic and simple steps that you need to follow on a daily basis.

5E Formula that can help you live a healthy lifestyle


1. Eat whole foods

From fresh fruits and vegetables to whole grains, nuts and seeds, include lots of whole foods in your diet. The body is able to digest and recognise whole foods easily. Eating whole foods, and a variety of them can ensure diversity in your diet. It can be beneficial for your gut health, digestive system and immunity.

2. (Drink) Enough water

Drinking enough water ensures that your body is well-hydrated and also ensures that toxins are flushed out of your system. Sufficient water intake ensures that your cell function better and that you feel fresh and energetic throughout the day. It also required for a healthy digestive system and preventing constipation.

4tgveqmo

Drink sufficient water to maintain a healthy weight and keep yourself well-hydrated
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: What Is Dehydration? Know How To Deal With It

3. Eat a rainbow diet

A rainbow diet is one which is colourful, including a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables. A rainbow diet can provide you with sufficient nutrients and antioxidants that can boost immunity. It can help in keeping inflammation low. High levels of inflammation can be attributed to most diseases in the body.

4. Exercise regularly

The benefits of a healthy diet come full circle only when it is followed by regular exercise. Exercising regularly is the most simple and effective way to stay fit and healthy. It can help in maintaining and losing weight if required. Apart from regular exercise, you also need to be physically active all day. Long hours of sitting can pose several risks to your health. What's more, exercise also helps in stimulating hormones in the brain, which make you feel good, relaxed and calm.

Also read: Weight Loss Tips That Won't Fail

5. Edge off the sugar

White refined sugar is your worst enemy. It provides you with nothing but empty calories. Excessive sugar can cause weight gain and mess with your blood sugar and insulin levels. It can put you at risk of diabetes and obesity. To avoid excess sugar in your diet, avoid processed and packaged foods, including breakfast cereals and biscuits. Eat homemade foods as much as possible and restrict intake of sugary foods and desserts to occasions only.


Also read: Lifestyle Changes That Can Reduce Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

