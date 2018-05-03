5 Things Your Blood Type Says About Your Health
Your blood type has an important role to play in terms of your overall health. Read more about it here.
Your blood type is something which you inherit from your parents
HIGHLIGHTS
- People with AB blood type are more prone to cognitive impairment
- People with O blood type have a 60% lower risk of heart diseases
- AB blood type people have a 26% higher risk of developing stomach cancer
When it comes to your health, some factors are modifiable and some are not. One such non-modifiable factor is your blood group. Your blood group or your blood type is something which you inherit from your parents. It is determined on the basis of some microscopic substances living on the surface of the red blood cells. You may feel that they have nothing to do with your health; but that's not true. These microscopic substances interact with your immune system in a unique way and affect your risk of certain diseases. Depending on your blood type, A, B, AB, or O, you are at a higher or lower risk of some diseases.
Also read: Why It Is Important To Know Your Partner's Blood Type Before Getting Married
Here's what your blood type says about your health. Keep reading...
1. Memory
Research shows that people with AB blood type are more prone to cognitive impairment. As per a study from University of Vermont, 82% people with this blood type are more likely to develop thinking problems which can eventually turn into dementia. According to another study, older people with AB blood type found it difficult to remember and recall things as compared to the others.
Photo Credit: iStock
2. Heart disease
Blood types can affect your risk of heart attacks and strokes. But this one is good news for people with O blood type. People with this blood type have a 60% lower risk of heart diseases as compared to the rest. A study from the Harvard school of Public Health revealed that people with non-O blood type are at a higher risk of heart diseases. This, however, can be influenced by eating the right kind of foods and following a healthy lifestyle.
3. Stomach cancer
Here's another bad news for people with AB blood type. This set of people is at a higher risk of stomach cancer. According to a study about health ailments, AB blood type people have a 26% higher risk of developing this disease. H.pylori is the bacteria responsible for this effect. A large chunk of the world's population carries this in their gut but people with AB blood type have an extremely reactive immune system to this. This increases their risk of stomach cancer.
Also read: Stomach Cancer: 5 Things You Need To Know
4. Ulcers
The bacterium which increases stomach cancer risk in AB blood type people also affects the risk of ulcers in people with O blood type. The substances present in people with this blood type modify the body's response to the bacterium. But it is not clear how.
5. Pancreatic cancer
Here's good news for people with O blood type. These people are 37% less likely to develop pancreatic cancer. The gut bacteria, H.pylori is responsible for this effect too.
Also read: Take Note Of These Early Warning Signs Of Pancreatic Cancer
But keeping all this aside, you must remember that these factors are just affecting the risk to some extent. Your diet and lifestyle have the most important role to play.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
Trending
LATEST STORIES
Here's How You Can Make Your Evening Snack Delicious And Healthy
Blood Type O Ups Risk Of Death From Serious Injury
You Don't Need HIIT To Get Fit. Try This Instead
Add Pinch Of Pepper To Your Food To Shed Those Extra Pounds; Other Benefits Of Pepper