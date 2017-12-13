Take Note Of These Early Warning Signs Of Pancreatic Cancer
Individually these signs may not mean anything. However, if you are experiencing two or more of these symptoms of pancreatic cancer, it is time for you to check with a doctor.
Pancreatic cancer may not show evident symptoms to begin with
HIGHLIGHTS
- Abrupt diagnosis of diabetes in adulthood can be a warning sign
- Jaundice is one of the most important early signs of pancreatic cancer
- Pain in the abdomen and lower back is common in pancreatic cancer
While discussing pancreatic cancer, the first thing to know is that this disease does not show any symptoms. Most people diagnosed with this form of cancer are actually at the advanced stage of the disease where it is incurable. Typically, the prognosis states death in five years. Over the years, this disease has been showing an increasing incidence throughout the world and the question that remains is, 'Are there any early warning signs?'
The answer is yes. There are a number of early signs of pancreatic cancer but, if viewed individually, they may not necessarily indicate pancreatic cancer. However, if you are witnessing two or more of these symptoms together, it is time to get yourself tested for pancreatic cancer. Take a look at these early signs of pancreatic cancer.
1. Unexpected diabetes diagnosis
Diabetes is a condition when the human body is incapable of producing the required amount of insulin and the body is unable to regulate blood sugar levels. Inability to produce insulin takes place due to problems in the pancreas. An abrupt diagnosis of diabetes in adulthood can be symptomatic of the early stages of pancreatic cancer.
2. Jaundice
Jaundice is one of the most important early signs of pancreatic cancer. A condition resulting from the blockage of the bile duct, people with pancreatic cancer usually suffer from Jaundice, characterized by the yellowing of eyes and skin.
3. Unexpected and unexplained weight loss
It is a pleasing sight to see the numbers go down on your weighing machine when you are putting in efforts to lose weight. However, when weight loss is both unexpected and unexplained, it might be indicative of pancreatic cancer. When a pancreatic tumour develops, it prevents the body from digesting food properly.
4. No more cravings and appetite
If you used to crave for chocolates and cheese and have suddenly stopped craving for these foods, you need to pay attention to it. It means that your digestive system is unable to produce digestive enzymes. It can also have a direct impact on your appetite.
5. Dark urine and greasy stool
Changes in urine can indicate a number of health conditions. When the urine starts to get brown or rust in colour, it can be indicative of pancreatic cancer. When bilirubin, made by the liver which partly makes up bile, builds up in your blood, urine darkens. Greasy stool is when the cancer blocks the bile duct. In case you are noticing these two, check with a doctor.
6. Abdominal and lower back pain
Pain in the abdomen and lower back is common in pancreatic cancer patients. When cancer develops over the pancreas, it starts to grow at a fairly quick speed. As a result, it starts pressing on the nearby organs resulting in pain.
Individually, these signs may not mean something serious but, when you start experiencing them altogether, it is time for you to check with a doctor.
