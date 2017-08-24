Eat According To Your Blood Group To Lose Weight And Stay Fit: Check It Now!
A number of studies have indicated that your blood group can be the main factor that affects your heath to a large extent.
A blood type diet can help you keep healthier
A number of studies have indicated that your blood group can be the main factor that affects your heath to a large extent. Your ability to lose weight faster than others or dealing with chronic diseases or even mood swings and your temperament are all factors influenced by your blood group. It is important for you to know that your blood group will have the ability to digest certain lectins better. Therefore, for a healthier being, it is important for you to follow a blood type diet.
The four major blood groups are A, B, O, AB and each of these has certain characteristics which differentiate them from others. Like two different blood groups cannot be combined together, in the same way, the same diet plan for different people cannot be as effective.
Deepika Dua Arora, Dietitian Mutation Diet Clinic, decided to focus on the subject and spread knowledge about the connection between the various blood groups and nutrition. To begin with, understand what a blood type diet is. It is a diet plan based on eating specific foods which ease digestion, make your healthy, prevent diseases and allow weight loss.
The RH factor
Rhesus is a kind of protein found on the surface of the red blood cells. People with RH factor are RH positive and the others are negative. RH negatives are more prone to lgE allergies than RH positives, worst one being peanuts. For the negatives, more of starches like brown rice, wheat, poha, etc. are a part of the good diet.
To get the right diet plan in accordance with your blood group, consult a dietician. He or she possesses the knowledge of which nutrients can be absorbed better by which blood group and can help you better.
Some Do's and don'ts
- Eat small and healthy to keep yourself full for longer and energised. Do not bloat yourself.
- Do not skip exercising daily.
- Do not confuse thirst and hunger, when you need a glass of water, do not replace it with extra calories.
- In case of packaged food, go through the calorie-divide section and check if the food item suits your nutritional intake or not.
Deepika Dua added, "It depends on blood type what all exercises should be done like people with B+ blood group should do comfortable walk, yoga as vigorous exercises e.g. gym, training, power yoga, aerobics are not good."
Here's the right food for your blood type:
Type O: Meat is apt for the Type O blood group. It is rich in protein and a few vegetables that are apt for this blood group are spinach and broccoli.
Type A: This blood group's effective digestive enzymes make it an ideal choice for vegetables and grains. Fruits like apple, avocado, nuts and berries are a good choice for this blood type.
Type B: This blood group should focus on red meat, turkey, and fish and should stay away from chicken. Grains, green vegetables, and fruits are a plus in their diet. According to various studies, they should stay away from corn, lentils, and seeds of any sort should be avoided.
Type AB: An AB type should eat vegetables, fish, and turkey. Seafood, tofu, beans, and legumes are great protein sources. Fruits like watermelon, figs, apples, and bananas are acceptable but they should stay away from red meat.
With inputs from ANI.