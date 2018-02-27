Top 7 Foods To Gain Muscle Mass
The most important factor for increasing muscle mass is nutrition
If you thought that hitting the gym more often and engaging in intense weight training will help you build some serious muscle mass, you are mistaken. The most important factor here is nutrition. What you feed your muscles will be quite definitive of the final output, and the most important macronutrient for your muscles is protein. The damage your muscle fibers go through due to the stress of weight training is repaired with the help of a special process which requires high quantities of amino acids.
So are you ready to build some serious muscle mass? Start including these foods in your plate to achieve your goal.
1. Beef (grass-fed cattle)
Beef plays a very important role when it comes to building muscle mass. This food is rich in protein, cholesterol, B-vitamins, iron, and zinc. However, grass-fed cattle beef is highly recommended due to its conjugated linoleic acid content which makes it easier for you to shed body fat and gain lean muscle mass.
2. Quinoa
Not everyone eats meat, but that doesn't mean that these people cannot get their share of protein. This grain is rich in protein and it contains the nine essential amino acids. And the best part about quinoa is that it is gluten-free, so it can be digested by everyone easily. Wait, it doesn't end here. Quinoa is also rich in fiber, magnesium, and iron. So this nutrient-packed food just can't be missed if you are trying to build some serious muscle mass.
Photo Credit: iStock
3. Cottage cheese (paneer)
Surprised, aren't you? Well, it's true! A number of bodybuilders out there opt for cottage cheese. However, it is also rich in fat. So opt for a low fat or fat-free version of cottage cheese. Half a cup of low-fat paneer contains 14 grams of protein and less than 2 grams of fat. What's more, paneer is delicious! So this is a win-win situation for you.
Photo Credit: iStock
4. Eggs
This protein-packed food simply can't be missed!
For any person who is on a fitness spree, eggs are a must. They will help you gain better muscle mass, improve your overall strength and not just due to protein, cholesterol in the yolk also plays an important role.
5. Greek yogurt
Greek yogurt is also derived from the same source, milk, but this one is much higher in terms of protein. Regular yogurt contains lesser proteins and higher quantity of carbs. Just one bowl of Greek yogurt contains 20 grams of protein and only nine grams of carbs.
6. Chicken
Chicken provides you with good quality protein essential for muscle repair and maintenance. It can be prepared in a number of ways, in salads or sandwiches or simply grilled with basic seasoning. Opt for single serving variety which can be easily cooked and eaten with salt and pepper.
Photo Credit: iStock
7. Soy
Soy is also an important source of protein for those who wish to increase their muscle mass. This one cannot be treated equally and just as good as any other plant-based protein source. One cup of cooked soybeans contains 20 grams of amino acids which makes it one of the most important and best sources of protein for building good muscle mass.
Photo Credit: iStock
While including these protein-rich foods in your diet, you must also ensure that you avoid all sorts of unhealthy foods so that gaining muscle mass does not become a tough task for you.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.