5 Super Healthy Seeds You Should Add To Your Diet
Healthy seeds: Adding seeds to your diet can help you lose weight and offer you several other amazing health benefits. Read here to know top 5 seeds that you should be consuming.
Several seeds are loaded with essential nutrients
HIGHLIGHTS
- Chia seeds can help in weight loss
- Pumpkin seeds are beneficial for your heart health
- Hemp seeds are loaded with magnesium
You might have heard this many times that you should add enough nuts and seeds to your diet as these are loaded with essential nutrients. It is advised to eat a handful of nuts and seeds to beat hunger pangs. There is a huge variety of seeds available which are extremely healthy. You can add seeds to your diet in several ways. These can be consumed directly or you can add these to smoothies, shakes, dessert or as a topping on salads and fruits. Vegetarians miss several essential vitamins and minerals. Some of these essential nutrients can be obtained from seeds. Here are some healthy seeds you can add to your diet for better nutrition.
Healthy seeds to add to diet
1. Chia seeds
Chia seeds are loaded with protein, fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. These seeds are widely consumed for weight loss. Chia seeds are also good for your digestion, blood sugar levels and cholesterol. These are also loaded with antioxidants and essential minerals.
2. Flaxseeds
The health benefits of flaxseeds are well known. These are amazing for your heart health as the omega-3 fatty acids content is high. These offer several benefits similar to chia seeds like control cholesterol levels, better digestion and weight loss. These contain high quality protein and may also help control blood sugar levels.
Also read: Revealed! The Right Way To Consume Nuts And Seeds For Weight Loss
3. Sesame seeds
Sesame seeds commonly known as til in India. These contain good amount of fibre. Sesame seeds are a great source of plant protein and can help boost bone health. Studies have also highlighted that sesame seeds can help reduce inflammation, blood pressure and bad cholesterol levels.
4. Pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds are loaded with numerous health benefits including controlled inflammation, blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Pumpkin seeds are also a good source of magnesium, antioxidants, zinc, iron, copper and fibre.
Also read: Fennel Seeds Health Benefits: Learn Different Ways To Use These Amazing Seeds
5. Hemp seeds
Hemp seeds are incredibly nutritious as these contain protein, magnesium and zinc. Hemp seed oil is also commonly used for various purposes. Adding these seeds to diet can help reduce symptoms of PMS and menopause.
Also read: Chia Seeds For Weight Loss: 5 Interesting Ways To Add These Seeds To Your Diet
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.