How Sesame Seeds Help Boost Bone Health And Overall Well-Being
Sesame seeds have many potential health benefits. These tiny seeds are well-packed with essential nutrients. that can significantly boost your health in more ways than one. Sesame seeds are a great source of calcium, fibre, protein, B vitamins and vitamins E. Here, let's discuss some notable ehalth benefits of adding sesame seeds to your diet.
Health benefits of sesame seeds
1. Boost bone health:
Due to their high calcium content, sesame seeds are particularly beneficial for maintaining strong bones.
Sesame seeds are also loaded with other nutrients including magnisum, maganese and zinc that also support bone health. Sesame seeds may also help prevent the risk of osteoposrosis.
2. Loaded with healthy fats
They are high in healthy fats, particularly polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, which can help reduce bad cholesterol levels and lower the risk of heart disease.
3. Antioxidant-rich
Sesame seeds contain antioxidants like sesamolin and sesamin, which help combat oxidative stress in the body and may reduce inflammation.
4. Vegan protein
Sesame seeds contain a good amount of plant-based protein, making them an excellent addition to vegetarian or vegan diets.
5. Loaded with fibre
The high fiber content in sesame seeds aids in digestion, promotes gut health, and can help maintain a healthy weight by keeping you feeling full longer.
6. Blood pressure regulation
The magnesium in sesame seeds can help maintain healthy blood pressure, contributing to overall cardiovascular health. Additionally, lignans, vitamin E and other antioxidants in sesame seeds may also promote healthy blood pressure numbers.
Sesame seeds are an excellent source of essential nutrients, including calcium, iron, magnesium and zinc. These minerals contribute to bone health, energy production, and immune function. Incorporating sesame seeds into your diet is easy. They can be added to salads, smoothies, baked goods, or used to make tahini.
