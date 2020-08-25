5 Step Morning Routine Guide To Strengthen The Immune System
A strong immune system can help you fight the risk of several diseases naturally. Several habits can promote a healthy immune system and boost overall health. Here are some morning rituals you must try to enhance the functioning of the immune system.
A healthy morning routine can help you boost immunity
HIGHLIGHTS
- A strong immune system can help fight against diseases
- Drink enough water throughout the day
- Add enough fruits and vegetables to your diet for strong immunity
The pandemic that continues to cripple the whole world has forced a paradigm shift in the way everything functions. The work from home routine, maintaining a healthy and fit lifestyle became the trend to follow while the buzzword 'immunity' took the healthcare landscape by storm. The immune system, regarded as the first line of defense against bacteria, viruses and infections that appear foreign and harmful to the body is the key to overall health. A strong immunity will help protect from falling prey to them. It is important to note that immunity is not built in a day but over a period of time that involves making certain changes in your lifestyle, familiarizing a basic routine through the day, eating nutritious foods and keeping the body active through physical activity.
A healthy morning routine is ideal for people who wish to have a productive day especially when you are required to chase a bunch of tasks. This 5-step morning routine is easy to follow which will also help strengthen the immune system in the long run.
Morning routine to boost immunity
1. Meditation
As soon as you wake up, do the Balasana pose or Child's pose while sitting on your bed and hold the position for as long as possible. This yoga asana helps relax muscle stiffness in the morning and improves blood flow to the brain.
Then sit upright and meditate or perform basic breathing exercises to help relax the mind and increase body functionality after a night's sleep.
2. Oil Pulling
This is an ancient ayurvedic technique that involves the swishing of Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil (VCNO) for about 5-7minutes in the mouth. Oil pulling has been recommended by experts as the lauric acid present in VCNO breaks through the fatty layer of bacteria in the mouth, killing them. It should be done on an empty stomach immediately after you wake up.
3. Hydrate
Drink two glasses of water to detoxify the body. You could also make a DIY immunity drink by adding half a lemon and ginger, a pinch of pepper powder, turmeric and fresh cinnamon to the second glass of water.
4. Exercise
Exercising regularly in the morning is ideal to rid the body of any lethargy. A 30 minute session of any activity will charge up the body physically for the rest of the day as well as improve strength, stamina and flexibility. Start with a basic workout such as cycling or jogging and then increase the intensity with weights as per your body type and health conditions. A fit and healthy body will ensure a strong immune system.
5. Wholesome breakfast
Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day and must not be skipped or compromised on. Indulge in a wholesome, nutritious breakfast with healthy options such as a combination of proteins like dairy or eggs along with a serving of carbs and fibre like fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, etc.
Focusing on the need to strengthen immunity, set in the habit of taking 2 teaspoons of Virgin Coconut Oil for a healthy and energetic start to the day. Virgin coconut oil is a vegan friendly superfood that also helps in improving the immune system. Apart from direct consumption it can be added to your morning smoothie or breakfast pudding bowl; bullet coffee is another great combination.
Following a morning routine to help improve immunity is not a short-term exercise but rather a life-long one, especially when health is top priority. It is ideal to follow the step by step guide even as we go back to normal life post the lockdown.
