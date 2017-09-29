World Heart Day 2017: Cut Down On Salt And See The Benefits For Your Heart
Being diagnosed with high blood pressure is one clear sign that you may be overdoing it on the salt. High blood pressure is harmful for your heart health and may lead you to serious heart disease. On the occasion of Heart Day 2017, keep these things in mind to help you cut down on your intake of salt and keep your heart fit and healthy.
World Heart Day 2017: Cutting down on your salt intake will help keep your heart young and healthy
HIGHLIGHTS
- World Heart Day is observed on 29th September each year for awareness
- Excess salt consumption may lead to High BP, heart disease
- Go for salads, avoid foods with excess salt, shop wisely to stay healthy
Being diagnosed with high blood pressure is one clear sign that you may be overdoing it on the salt. But that's not the only downside of a sodium-laden diet. Natural foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and beans tend to have very low levels of sodium - only about 1/4 mg of sodium per calorie, so if your diet is centered on these healthful foods, you're definitely on the right track for lowering down sodium consumption in your overall diet. High blood pressure damages the kidneys over time, and is a leading cause of kidney failure. It is harmful for your heart health and may lead you to serious heart disease. Compare various brands of the same food item until you find the one that has the lowest sodium content, since this will vary from brand to brand. Keep these points in mind to cut down on salt.
1. Order a salad
Restaurant soups, even those full of healthy ingredients like veggies and beans, have a high quantity of sodium - often 2,000+ milligrams per bowl. Say goodbye to restaurant soups and switch to a healthy diet.
2. Bid goodbye to potato chips
Some foods, like potato chips, are obviously loaded with sodium. You can taste it. Others aren't so obvious. A can of cream of mushroom soup, for example, can have five times more sodium than a single-serving bag of potato chips. "That's why it's always important to read food labels," counsels Kimberly Gomer, Director of Nutrition at the Pritikin Longevity Center. "It's amazing how many foods don't taste salty but in fact are loaded with salt."
Also Read: How To Avoid Heart Disease Later In Life
3. Choose your preference
Salt preference is an acquired taste that can be unlearned. It takes about 6-8 weeks to get used to eating food with much lower quantities of salt, but once it's done, it's actually difficult to eat foods like potato chips because they taste way too salty.
4. Read the label on the brand
Compare various brands of the same food item until you find the one that has the lowest sodium content, since this will vary from brand to brand.
5. Opt for other seasonings
You don't have to give up flavour if you're cutting back on sodium. There's a wide variety of seasonings that can add taste to your food. For example: fresh lemon, and a little dried mustard. Other tasty alternatives include hot red pepper flakes, fresh garlic, balsamic vinegar, low-sodium tomato sauce, low-sodium marinades, low-sodium seasoning blends, and freshly ground black pepper.