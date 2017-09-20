ASK OUR EXPERTS

Have You Tried These 5 Natural Fat Burning Foods Yet?

Some foods help you lose fat as they help boost your metabolism, better your digestion, and help remove wastes and toxins. The following are 5 natural fat-burning foods.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 20, 2017 06:12 IST
Foods that boost your metabolism help you lose calories.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. These foods improve your metabolism and improve digestion.
  2. Low-fat diary products, lean meats, and whole grains help you lose fat.
  3. Green-tea and chilli-peppers are also impactful.
Diet has a major role to play in our overall health and well-being. Burning excess fat is crucial to losing those extra kilos, and therefore becoming fitter and getting in shape. Some foods may make you fat as they may contain additional fats, carbs or refined sugar, whereas on the other hand some foods help you lose fat. This happens as they help boost your metabolism, better your digestion, and help remove wastes and toxins. The following are 5 natural fat-burning foods.

1. Whole Grains

Your body burns almost twice the amount of fats so as to break down whole grains as such brown rice, and whole wheat as compared to other, processed foods.

food

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Lean Meats

It is important to note that proteins have a really high thermogenic effect, ie the ability to produce heat, and lean meats, as you know are rich in proteins. One burns about 30 per cent of the calories the food contains, in the digestion process. This means that a 200 grams consumption of lean meat will help you burn calories for its breakdown.

 

food

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Low-fat Diary Products

Diary products are rich in calcium and Vitamin-D, and help you get great metabolism. This way, they are crucial in helping you burn more and more calories.

4. Green Tea

Green tea is great for boosting metabolism, therefore helping you lose those unwanted calories.

5. Hot Peppers

Capsaicin, an element present in chilli peppers, heats-up your body, thus, helping you get rid of extra calories and burning excess fats.


