Acne Can Put You At Risk Of Depression; Tips To Get Rid Of Acne
63 % higher risk of people with acne to develop depression than individuals without acne.
Acne can increase your risk of depression
HIGHLIGHTS
- Acne can cause depression one year after it appears
- Apply aloe vera gel on pimples every day to remove pimples and scars
- Apply tea tree oil gently on pimples to get rid of them
Latest research shows that acne can cause depression one year after it appears. Data from the Health Improvement Network was re-analyzed for this and the results showed that depression risk increased after one year of acne outbreak. Results indicated that 63% higher risk of depression prevailed in people who had acne as compared to those who did not have any. These findings of the University of Calgary researchers appeared in the British Journal of Dermatology.
Here's a list of tips to help you get rid of acne.
1. Apply aloe vera gel on pimples every day, and that too virgin aloe vera gel, extracted from the plant.
2. Prepare a face pack of baking soda and water/rose water and apply directly on your pimples and scars.
3. Apply coconut oil regularly, 30 minutes at a time.
4. Apply ice wrapped in a piece of cloth on pimples and blemishes to reduce the swelling and inflammation.
5. Take some lemon juice in a cotton swab and apply it directly on pimples. You can also mix lemon juice with some cinnamon powder, apply directly on pimples and let it rest overnight.
6. Apply tea tree oil gently on pimples.
7. Take one garlic clove and cut it into halves. Now apply it directly on your pimples. It juice will heal the pimples. You can also eat a raw garlic clove, but don't eat too much as it can upset your stomach.
8. Apply honey on pimples to get rid of it. You can also mix honey with cinnamon powder, apply that on your pimples and leave it on overnight.
9. Cut a few slices of cucumber and soak them in water for an hour. Drink this water or wash your face with it regularly to kill pimples.
10. Crush a few pieces of papaya and apply them directly on your pimples. Wash it off after 15 minutes.