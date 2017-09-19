The Top 4 Exercises For Bigger Biceps
Building biceps could get hard at times, but then there's science to help you out. These are the top exercises to help you get bigger biceps.
Read on to know about the best exercises to do for bigger and better biceps.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Growing biceps could hard due to wrong workout intensity and bad diet.
- Barbell curl is an important exercise for muscle growth.
- Hammer curl and incline dumbbell curl could help enlarge your biceps.
1. Barbell Curl
At a shoulder-width grip, hold a barbell with your arms facing the floor and elbows locked an inch away from your sides. Curl the bar towards your chest, while keeping the elbows and back fixed. Lower down your arms to the starting position. This makes up one repetition of a barbell-curl.
2. One-Arm Dumbbell Preacher Curl
Extend and rest one of your arms on a preacher bench, holding a dumbbell in the respective hand. Now, curl up the arm up-to your shoulder. Return back to the original position.
3. Inclined Dumbbell Curl
Lie back on an incline bench. Hold a dumbbell in each arm with the arms extended down and back, respectively. Roll the dumbbells up-and-out with both your hands. Also remember to turn the wrists as the weights are raised. Slowly and smoothly get back to the initial position.
4. Hammer Curls
Stand straight with your back straight, feet stretched-out at shoulder width distance. Fix the elbows at the sides of the body. Place the hands in a neutral position, right parallel to each other. Curl-up your arms and then lower down. Repeat one by one with both the hands.
Also Read: Tiring Desk Job? These Exercises Will Relax You