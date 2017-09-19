ASK OUR EXPERTS

The Top 4 Exercises For Bigger Biceps

Building biceps could get hard at times, but then there's science to help you out. These are the top exercises to help you get bigger biceps.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 19, 2017 12:41 IST
The Top 4 Exercises For Bigger Biceps

Read on to know about the best exercises to do for bigger and better biceps.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Growing biceps could hard due to wrong workout intensity and bad diet.
  2. Barbell curl is an important exercise for muscle growth.
  3. Hammer curl and incline dumbbell curl could help enlarge your biceps.
From bodybuilders to normal working-class beings, all men are desirous of those shirt-tearing biceps, that are just waiting to explode-out. But, you know what, they could be hard to get. But, then there's science to help you out. Your biceps may not be growing due to a couple of reasons as such wrong intensity (more or less) of exercise, inappropriate diet, wrong supplements, and other reasons. Here, we list 4 of the most powerful exercises to help make your biceps bigger.

1. Barbell Curl

At a shoulder-width grip, hold a barbell with your arms facing the floor and elbows locked an inch away from your sides. Curl the bar towards your chest, while keeping the elbows and back fixed. Lower down your arms to the starting position. This makes up one repetition of a barbell-curl.

2. One-Arm Dumbbell Preacher Curl

Extend and rest one of your arms on a preacher bench, holding a dumbbell in the respective hand. Now, curl up the arm up-to your shoulder. Return back to the original position.

3. Inclined Dumbbell Curl

Lie back on an incline bench. Hold a dumbbell in each arm with the arms extended down and back, respectively. Roll the dumbbells up-and-out with both your hands. Also remember to turn the wrists as the weights are raised. Slowly and smoothly get back to the initial position.

4. Hammer Curls

Stand straight with your back straight, feet stretched-out at shoulder width distance. Fix the elbows at the sides of the body. Place the hands in a neutral position, right parallel to each other. Curl-up your arms and then lower down. Repeat one by one with both the hands.

................... Advertisement ...................

   

