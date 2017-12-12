5 Ways How Turmeric Could Fight Cancer
Turmeric, one of the most common ingredients in every Indian household, has proved to be a spice with great health benefits and properties that can help prevent cancer.
Turmeric can help in prevention of cancer
HIGHLIGHTS
- Turmeric has powerful antioxidants
- Turmeric prevents growth of free radicals that can form cancer cells
- Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties
Cancer, which is responsible for 1 out of 4 deaths in the United States, is a life threatening disease with as many as 100 different forms. It sometimes seems inevitable to get a medical check-up done to diagnose for cancer whenever we feel some unusual kind of pain or ailment. But did you know that your diet plays a major role in preventing cancer? Turmeric, one of the most common ingredients in every Indian household, has proved to be a spice with great health benefits and properties that can help prevent cancer.
Here are some properties of turmeric which will convince you that it can help in prevention of cancer:
1. Medicinal properties
For years, turmeric has been used in Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine. It has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antimicrobial, antiseptic and antimutagenic properties which can be used as a treatment for digestive problems, liver problems, skin diseases, wounds, etc.
Also read: From Haldi Doodh To Turmeric Latte, Here Are The Health Benefits Of This Golden Drink
2. Anti-inflammatory properties
Inflammation in the body is a process which has been linked to create room for formation of cancer cells in the body. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties which can be helpful in dealing with diseases like as cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer's disease.
3. Controls DNA of cancer cells
Adding turmeric to your diet may help in preventing the growth and spread of cancer cells. Turmeric contains a component called curcumin, which affects the DNA of cancer cells and also triggers their damage.
Also read: 8 Magical Health Benefits Of Turmeric/Haldi
4. Prevents angiogenesis
Angiogenesis is a physiological response in which body creates blood vessels on the formation of new tissues. This process garners growth of cancer cells. However, turmeric has the ability to prevent angiogenesis within the body. Adding turmeric to your daily diet can take you long way in terms of preventing this process.
5. Increases the capacity of antioxidants in the body
Factors like stress, pollution and exposure to chemicals creates free radicals in the blood stream that are capable of cellular damage. They weaken the structure of our cells and causes diseases like cancer. Turmeric comprises powerful antioxidants that are helpful in damaging these free radicals.
Also read: This Cancer Treatment Therapy Makes Your Immune System Fight Cancer Cells
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------