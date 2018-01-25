Use Turmeric To Improve Your Memory And Mood
Turmeric aids memory and improves mood, read more about it here.
Turmeric can fight Alzheimer's risk
HIGHLIGHTS
- Turmeric fights Alzheimer's by aiding memory and improving mood
- Curcumin has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties
- Indian adults have lower prevalence of Alzheimer's
Turmeric, a common ingredient in Indian cuisine, may lower the risk of Alzheimer's disease by improving memory and mood in people with mild, age-related memory loss.The research, published in the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, examined the effects of an easily absorbed curcumin supplement on memory performance in people without dementia, as well as it potential impact on the microscopic plaques and tangles in the brains of people with Alzheimer's disease.
Found in turmeric, curcumin has been shown to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It has been suggested as a possible reason that senior citizens in India have a lower prevalence of Alzheimer's and better cognitive performance.
"Exactly how curcumin exerts its effects is not certain, but it may be due to its ability to reduce brain inflammation, which has been linked to both Alzheimer's disease and major depression," said Gary Small, from the University of California, Los Angeles.
The study involved 40 adults between the ages of 50 and 90 years who had mild memory complaints. Participants randomly received either a placebo or 90 mg of curcumin twice daily for 18 months. The people who took curcumin experienced significant improvements in their memory and attention abilities, while the subjects who received placebo did not.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------