5 Natural Home Remedies For Sunburns
You've had a great day out on the beach, and when you reach home, you realize that all your efforts pretty much went to waste- despite all your efforts to apply and re-apply your SPF, you've come back with bright red, burnt skin. Unfortunately, there is nothing that you can do to reverse the damage. But, you can take certain steps to help soothe your skin and help it recover quicker. So, here are five natural home remedies for sunburns that can help relieve the discomfort:
1. Rinse yourself with cool (not cold!) water
Because many sunburns aren't just marked by redness but swelling as well, a cool shower or bath can soothe the skin by reducing inflammation. It is important to stay away from hot water, as it can dry out your skin. Try soaking yourself in an oatmeal bath, or add some lavender or chamomile essential oil to the bath to help relieve some of the stinging and pain. You can also try adding in 2 cups of baking soda to the bath to help ease irritation and redness from sunburn.
2. Apply some ice
Apply a towel-wrapped ice pack to the affected area for quick relief. Leave it on for five minutes, and reapply a few times a day as needed.
3. Use Aloe Vera
Aloe Vera is a great topical treatment, as it acts as a natural anti-inflammatory that doubles as a cooling agent. Moreover, some aloe products contain lidocaine, an anesthetic that can help relieve sunburn pain.
4. Drink lots of water
Drink lots of water, juice, or sports drinks. Your skin is dry and dehydrated. Replacing lost body fluids will help your skin heal from the sunburn more quickly.
5. Try some cucumbers
Cucumbers have natural antioxidant and analgesic properties. Reap these benefits by chilling cucumbers, then mashing them in a blender to create a paste, and then applying it to the affected sun burnt areas (including the face). Cucumber also can be soothing for peeling skin following sunburn.
