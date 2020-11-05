5 Interesting Ways To Add More Vegetables To Your Diet- You Are Going To Love These!
It is important to add a variety of meals to your diet for optimum nutrition and strong immunity. If you're bored of the traditional Indian subzis, then here are interesting ways that can help you eat more vegetables daily.
Eat salads as meals to add more vegetables to your diet
HIGHLIGHTS
- Leafy greens like spinach can be added to moong, arhar or chana dal
- Add a variety of veggies to dalia, oats, khichdi, opma, poha
- You can also add vegetables to dips
Nutritionist and health experts often recommend including lots of fruits and vegetables in our daily diet. But we often fall short of ideas of different ways to include different vegetables in your diet. Eating traditional Indian subzis might get monotonous after a point of time and thus there's a need of different ways to add more vegetables in your diet.
Interesting ways to eat more vegetables
Indian sabzis like gobi aloo, mix vegetables, palak paneer etc taste wonderful if consumed along with your humble dal and rice. But if you feel too bored out of eating vegetables in this pattern, then here's what you can do:
1. Saute vegetables: Steam different varieties of veggies like broccoli, mushroom, baby corn, bell peppers, zucchini and leafy greens. Season them with salt, black pepper and your favourite spices. They serve to be a great side dish with dishes like grilled chicken. A serving of saute vegetables on the side of simple dishes does wonders in terms of making the dish more interesting and delicious.
2. Dips: Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines says that you can add more vegetables in your diet by adding them to dips or snacks. Beetroot hummus, roast capsicum dip, salsa dip or a dip with fresh vegetable sticks like carrot, cucumber and celery can make for a perfectly scrumptious snacking options.
3. Salads for meals: There is no better way to eat more veggies than eating a salad with fresh vegetables as your main meal. Include 3-4 varieties of greens and all of your favourite vegetables in your salad to include more veggies in your diet.
4. Add veggies to dal: Leafy greens like spinach can be added to a arhar, moong or chana dal. Doing so adds an interesting twist to dals and also serves the purpose of eating more veggies.
5. Vegetable dalia/oats/khichdi/poha/upma: Tweak these simple dishes with vegetables of your choice. They not just make the dish more delicious and flavourful, but also make it supremely nutritious and filling.
All you need is a little imagination and there can be multiple ways to eat more veggies daily. Try these and let us know how they worked for you!
