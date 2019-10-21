Weight Loss Diet: Try These High Protein Vegetarian Salads For Healthy Weight Loss
Weight Loss Tips: Are you trying to lose weight? A protein rich salad is filling as well as nutritious. It is an amazing choice for weight loss. Here are some Indian protein rich salads with vegetarian ingredients which can be a part of your weight loss diet.
Weight loss tips: Add more protein to your diet for effective weight loss
HIGHLIGHTS
- Add more protein to your diet for effective weight loss
- Protein rich salads are a healthy and nutritious
- Paneer is a good source of protein for vegetarian
Weight loss diet is the collection of best foods which are highly nutritious with a limited amount of calories. There are various options to choose from for weight loss. It does not mean a boring diet. You can add some extremely healthy and delicious options to your diet. Salad is a famous diet food which is widely consumed for weight loss. Protein is also widely consumed for weight loss. Protein-rich diets under restricted calories have gained huge popularity to lose weight. You can inculcate a protein-rich salad to your weight loss diet for effective results. When it comes to protein, most people are not aware of the vegetarian sources of protein. It often becomes difficult to find the right ingredients for a protein-rich salad for weight loss. Here is the solution you are looking for. Read on to know the best Indian style protein-rich salads for weight loss.
Weight Loss: Indian style protein-rich salad
1. Chickpea salad with mint dressing
This can be a tasty choice to make which is filling at the same. This high protein salad is rich in flavours which you can modify according to your wish. Take boiled chickpeas and add mint sauce to it. Add freshly chopped vegetables of your choice. Later add spices and lemon for taste. This salad is rich in protein which will keep you full for longer.
Also read: Weight Loss: Try These High Protein Breakfast Options Which Can Help You Lose Weight
2. Paneer salad
Paneer is the best source of protein for vegetarians. You can consume it in various ways. Preparing a salad is also a healthy way to consume cottage cheese. All you need to do is take some cottage cheese and add a few fresh veggies to it. Combine paneer with vegetables high in fibre. It will make your salad high in both protein and fiber which is the best combination to eat less. Just like other salads add spices of your choice along with lemon. You can also add mint sauce to this salad as well.
Also read: Weight Loss: 4 Healthy Post-Workout Protein Shakes You Can Prepare At Home
3. Sprouts
Sprouts are also a good source of protein. You can prepare sprouts using moong dal. You can also combine sprouts of different types. Chop onions, tomatoes and cucumber for a perfect weight loss salad. Mix all the ingredients and add spices to it. It will be highly nutritious and will keep you full. It is rich in protein, fiber and multiple nutrients essential for the body.
Also read: Weight Loss: Protein-Rich Pulses Can Help You Lose Weight, Here's How; Know Other Health Benefits
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.