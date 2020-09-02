Top 7 Heart Healthy Vegetables You Should Be Eating: Broccoli, Spinach, Onions And More
Heart health: Your diet plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health including your heart health. Here are some of the vegetables that can help in promoting heart health.
Heart Health: High blood pressure and poor cholesterol levels can increase heart disease risk
HIGHLIGHTS
- Add enough vegetables to your diet for better heart health
- Potassium can help control blood pressure and boost heart health
- Adding enough vegetables to your diet can help maintain a healthy weight
You might have heard this a thousand times that you should add enough vegetables to your daily diet. Vegetables are loaded with essential nutrients that support your health in multiple ways. Not just weight loss, adding vegetables to your diet is helpful in different ways. Similarly, your heart is one of the essential organs of the body. It is essential for pumping the blood. Several vegetables can boost your overall heart health. These can help you reduce the risk of heart disease by controlling various risk factors. Here are some vegetables you can add to your diet to boost the functioning of your heart. These will also offer you other amazing health benefits.
Heart health: Vegetables you should be eating for better heart health
1. Broccoli
Broccoli is beneficial for your health in various ways. Studies have suggested that eating steamed broccoli may help lower cholesterol levels. Poor cholesterol levels can put at a higher risk of heart disease.
2. Spinach
Spinach is one of the healthiest leafy greens. It is a good source of magnesium which can boost heart health. Spinach can also help in weight loss contributing to lower risk of heart disease. You can prepare spinach in several interesting ways.
3. Carrots
Carrot is a root vegetable loaded with vitamin A. It can help in boosting eye health. Carrots are also loaded with beta-carotene. According to studies, optimum levels of beta carotene can help lower the risk of heart disease.
4. Asparagus
Asparagus is of the healthiest vegetable for your heart. It contains vitamin B6 which is beneficial for your heart health as it lowers homocysteine which is linked with heart disease risk.
5. Tomatoes
The tangy tomatoes are loaded with powerful antioxidants. These can help you prevent the damage from free radicals and reduce oxidative stress. Tomatoes can also help in controlling bad cholesterol levels.
6. Onion
Onions are commonly added to different foods in India. These can help in controlling two of the major risk factors for heart disease namely bad cholesterol levels and high blood pressure. Raw onion as a salad is considered more beneficial.
7. Sweet potato
Sweet potato is also a root vegetable loaded with fibre, vitamin C and B vitamins. These contribute to better heart health. Grilled or boiled sweet potato can be your healthy snacking option.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
